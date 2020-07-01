On Sunday, July 26, Sunset Bar & Grill, on the shores of Lake Koshkonong, is hosting a fun-filled event to benefit the Humane Society of Jefferson County’s Animal Medical Fund.
This special fund helps provide non-routine, “above and beyond” veterinary care for animals that are seriously ill or injured.
For motorcycle enthusiasts the day begins with a Poker Run at 11 a.m. with registration from 9 to 10:45 a.m.
The cost to participate in the Poker Run is $10 and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Humane Society.
From 2 to 6 p.m., attendees will enjoy live music by the band Road Trip, 50/50 raffles, a silent auction with more than 20 baskets to bid on, and food courtesy of BB Jacks, all to benefit the shelter animals.
Sunset Bar & Grill is located at W7905 High Ridge Road, two miles east of Fort Atkinson.
