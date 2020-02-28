The LETTSEW (Law Enforcement Training Team of South Eastern Wisconsin) K-9 Foundation’s mission is to “Support K-9’s in law enforcement and educating the communities they serve and protect.” Area departments benefiting from the foundation include: Fort Atkinson Police Department — K-9 Bolt; Lake Mills Police Department — K-9 Truman; Watertown Police Department — K-9 Chance; Whitewater Police Department — K-9 Tilla; University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Police Department — K-9 Truss, and the previously mentioned K-9s at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. LETTSEW K9 Foundation meets the second Wednesday of every month, at 6 p.m. at 13 E. Event Center at Neighbor’s in Jefferson. The public is invited to attend. Upcoming events include a Sock Hop May 2 and LETTSEW K-9 Fest July 25 which includes Family Fun K-9 5k, Golf Scramble and motorcycle ride. For more information on LETTSEW K9 or to offer support, find the group on Facebook, reach out via email lettsewk9@gmail.com or call (920) 650-0088. Members of LETTSEW K-9 Foundation have received support from PremierBank at their February meeting. Pictured above, Rochelle Mitchell, director of Public Relations at PremierBank, presents a $1,000 check to members of the LETTSEW K9 Foundation. Shown are, from left to right — Donna Schneider, director; Sarah Josten, vice president; Michelle Witte, member; Rochelle Mitchell, PremierBank; Paul Essock, president; Jaci Hillson, secretary; Connie Repyak, director.
Shown above at the Beer, Booze, Pull Tab and Meat Raffle held at Aztalan Bar and Grill Feb. 15, the LETTSEW K9 Foundation received a $500 check from Angels Among Us Thrift Store in Cambridge. Pictured, Dixie Hubke Kasmar, president of Angels Among Us, presents a check to Paul Essock, president of LETTSEW K9 Foundation.
Also attending the Beer, Booze, Pull Tab and Meat Raffle were members of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office K9 team. Shown are, from left to right — Sheriff Paul Milbrath; Dylan Agnew, Decoy; Deputy Greg Jansen-handler of K-9 Gader; Sergeant Brian Olsen, K-9 lead officer; Deputy Scott Gukich, handler of K-9 Balko; Sergeant Jason Behm, handler of retired K-9 Harlow; and Paul Essock, president of LETTSEW K9 Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.