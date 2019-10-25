In the Fall of 2016, the School District of Fort Atkinson community approved a $2.25 million non-recurring operational referendum for a period of three years.
As the district approaches the end of those three years, the board of education has decided that it will go to referendum in April of 2020. The school board is committed to engaging community members in all of its decisions.
To begin the engagement process, a community-wide survey invitation has been sent to all School District of Fort Atkinson homes. This survey will be open until Nov. 11.
The community survey can be taken online at www.fortschools.org/communitysurvey. Paper copies are available at Dwight Foster Public Library, Fort Atkinson Senior Center, Fort Atkinson Municipal Building and each public school office. The community survey is offered both in English and Spanish.
Completed paper surveys may be returned to any public school office or the district office, 201 Park St., Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., or mailed to the district office. Please look for a summary of the survey results which will be shared with the school board in November.
Given what we learn from this survey, the board will dive deeper into some of the solutions the community is suggesting by engaging a cross-section of the community in several one-hour-long focus group sessions during the first two weeks of December.
Based on the data gathered by the community survey and focus groups, the operational referendum question then will be decided in January by the school board for the April 2020 ballot.
Thank you in advance for your time and thoughts. If you have any questions, contact Marissa Weidenfeller, Communications & Community Engagement Specialist, at (920) 563-7800 ext. 8890 or communityengagement@fortschools.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.