Taco Bell now occupies the entire space formerly shared with KFC. Guests still can find favorite menu items from classic burritos and tacos, to new favorites like the Crunchwrap Supreme, Fiesta Taco Salad and Chalupa Supreme.
Taco Bell offers breakfast to late-night, made-to-order, customizable tacos and burritos, vegetarian options, drinks and sweets.
The restaurant also is looking to fill various leadership positions within the Fort Atkinson location. Available opportunities include restaurant general manager, assistant general manager and team member.
To learn more about the positions or to apply online, search by location at https://www.tacobell.com or call (920) 563-3300.
Those seeking Mexican-inspired food or fast food close to the Fort Atkinson area can stop by the Fort Atkinson location at 1601 Madison Ave. or order online at https://www.tacobell.com/food. Taco Bell is open seven days a week, Monday through Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
