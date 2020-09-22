Back to School/Homeschooling books for kids through high school, c.2020, various publishers, as noted, all books $28 or less, various page lengths.
A perfectly-sharp, unchewed pencil with a soft eraser.
What signifies back-to-school more? A new box of crayons, or a notebook that's never been opened, or a clean new backpack? Or perhaps none of these because school will be different this year for your little scholar.
So why not check out these helpful books to enhance this unusual school year ...
For the smallest kids, "Unplugged Play" by Bobbi Conner (from Workman Publishing) will let them learn without letting them know they're learning. These three books — there are separate ones for preschoolers, toddlers and grade-schoolers — include experiments you can do together, crafts and games, outdoor and other fun activities, and none of them include technology. For parents who want hands-on, screen-free learning for their smallest kids, these books have ideas ...
For middle-schoolers who struggle with English and writing, look for "The Infographic Guide to Grammar" by Jara Kern (from Adams Media). Featuring lots of sidebars, drawings and graphs, this book teaches kids how to understand sentence structure, how to properly punctuate, and how to be better writers and communicators. You know that's something they'll absolutely always need. Also: check out the Infographic book on American History.
For the middle-schooler who wants computers to be a part of the curriculum this year, look for "Everything You Need to Ace Computer Science and Coding in One Big Fat Notebook" (Workman). Starting with a why, this book takes 10-to-14-year-olds step-by-step through what just might be the coolest technology of all. Here, they'll learn to self-check themselves before moving on, and they can self-teach when they reach a roadblock. Parents will be happy to know that there are other books in this series, for kids who struggle with history, math, English and science.
New this year, parents also will find Big Fat books for high-schoolers: be sure to check out "Everything You Need to Ace Geometry in One Big Fat Notebook" and "Everything You Need to Ace Geometry in One Big Fat Notebook." Like similar books for younger readers, the more advanced books include drawings, examples, self-check pages, and the ability to easily return and review.
For teens preparing for tomorrow, "How You Say It" by Katherine D. Kinzler (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) is a great look at linguistics and how language leaves an impression. It's a great book for the word nerd or for high-school students who'll need to put their best feet forward in business and in life.
And finally, for the older student who just wants to get through lessons so she can read, look for "The Writer's Library" by Nancy Pearl and Jeff Schwager (from HarperOne). It's a book that's filled with ... books. And authors who love books and who talk about the books that changed their lives. For the reader in your home classroom, it's perfect.
So, whether your child needs help at a traditional school, is homeschooling or is doing a hybrid this year, these are the books to find. Take a look at your lesson plans, and pencil them in.
