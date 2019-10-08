CAMBRIDGE — A community task force, assembled by the Cambridge School Board, is studying a possible performing arts center at Cambridge High School.
The task force is encouraging district residents to offer their input during the planning process.
The district will be distributing a community-wide survey in the coming weeks, offering residents an opportunity to weigh in on facilities options and costs.
The task force has used its meetings to narrow to an option it feels meets the needs of the district and community as a whole.
The performing arts center proposal under consideration would accommodate an audience of 500 and include a variety of support spaces such as storage, dressing rooms and a lobby. The task force now is seeking residents’ feedback.
“We encourage district residents to take part in the community survey,” said District Administrator Bernie Nikolay. “The task force wants to hear from you as it considers its next steps. We want our work to be guided by the community.”
The survey, being mailed to all households within the school district, is expected to arrive in mailboxes in mid-October. Residents will have the option to complete the survey electronically or return a completed hardcopy survey via postage-paid envelope.
Survey results are expected to be reported to the task force at its meeting Nov. 12 in the Cambridge High School library at 6:30 p.m.
