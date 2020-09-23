Contributed
Jefferson County Tavern League Scholarship recipients Madison Miller will be attending Blackhawk Technical College in Janesville, studying Culinary Arts; Cameron DeWitt will attend Waukesha County Technical College to pursue Graphic Designing. Pictured above, from left to right, are Karen Macarthur and Linda Funk, Scholarship Committee; recipient Cameron DeWitt; Jefferson County Tavern League President Erick Frommgen; and, above right, Linda Funk with scholarship recipient Madison Miller. These funds will be matched by the Wisconsin Tavern League Foundation.
