The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Tavern on Rock with a ribbon-cutting on Aug. 19. The downtown restaurant and bar, formerly known as The Belmont Casino, opened in June with new owners Bekim Lumani and Benny Useni, who have extensive experience in the hospitality industry. A new parking area and interior renovations were completed in early spring in preparation for the restaurant’s opening. The tavern menu includes international fare such as gyros and Korean beef tacos, as well as their specialty, The Smashed Burger, a fresh, double-pattied, all-beef burger cooked with the diner’s choice of toppings. Customers looking for an out-of-the-ordinary cocktail can try the Pain Killer, a 32-ounce Bloody Mary fully-loaded with the usual condiments, as well as a cheeseburger on a stick. Some of the traditions from the former restaurant have been carried over, such as Taco Tuesdays and Friday fish fries. To get the word out about the menu, the restaurant has been holding weekly drawings for free fish dinners and gift cards. A full menu is available on the Tavern on Rock website (www.tavernonrock.com), as well as Facebook and Instagram. Located at 29 Sherman Ave., West, Fort Atkinson, Tavern on Rock is open daily from 11 a.m. to bar time. Diners always can call ahead for take-out at (920) 397-7468. Pictured above, Fort Atkinson Chamber Ambassadors hosted a ribbon-cutting for Tavern on Rock staff, along with City Manager Matt Trebatoski and City Council President Mason Becker. Owners Benny Useni and Bekim Lumani are pictured far right in the back row. Also shown, Ambassador Tom Dehnert presents the Fort Atkinson Chamber membership plaque to Tavern on Rock management.
