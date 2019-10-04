JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released reports in the last week on 10 traffic crashes, which resulted in two citations, with one injury reported. The tally for the week also included eight vehicle-deer collisions resulting in crashes.
Town of Ixonia
A motorcycle crash at 10:12 a.m. Sept. 24 injured the driver. The incident took place on Wisconsin Avenue, 182 feet north of Highway 16 westbound.
Zachary Allen Arnett, 24, Watertown — driving a 2000 Harley-Davidson motorcycle — received "suspected minor injuries" in the crash and was transported by private vehicle to the Watertown Regional Medical Center to be checked over.
The responding deputy's crash report indicated that it was not known whether Arnett was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The report states that the motorcycle was northbound on Wisconsin Drive when Arnett began a left turn heading onto the westbound Highway 16 on-ramp.
On the turn, the back wheel of the cycle "kicked out," the report said, and Arnett lay down the cycle on its left side, causing an injury to his left leg.
Village of Johnson Creek
A Fitchburg driver faces two citations in connection with a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 2:47 p.m. Sept. 25. The incident took place on Interstate 94 eastbound at North Water Street.
James Donald Smith, 49, Watertown, was operating a 2005 Honda Civic four-door automobile owned by Heidi J. Smith of Watertown when the crash occurred.
Meanwhile, Sean Anthony Jackson, 28, faces citations for operating a motor vehicle without the required insurance and for making an improper left turn.
Jackson was operating a 2008 Dodge four-door car.
According to the crash report, the Honda was in the left lane, while the Dodge was in the right lane stopped at the intersection. When the light turned green, the Honda driver began going straight through the intersection.
Meanwhile, the Dodge driver attempted to turn left from the right lane, the report said, and a collision occurred.
The lane the Dodge was in was marked clearly with an arrow indicating that motorists in that lane only could go straight, the report noted, while the lane the Honda was in was marked either for straight or left turns.
No injuries to either driver are noted.
