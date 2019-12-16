JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released reports in the last week on 10 traffic crashes, which injured one person and resulted in three citations. The tally also included six vehicle-deer collisions resulting in crashes and one weather-related crash linked to heavy fog.
Town of Hebron
A one-vehicle crash at 4:08 a.m. Dec. 8 resulted in a citation to a Jefferson man for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant. The incident took place on Cushman Road, 929 feet north of Turner Road.
Joseph Lee Lindl, 38, operating a 2016 Ford F35 light pick-up truck, was not injured in the crash.
According to the responding deputy's crash report, the truck was southbound on Cushman Road when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and continued straight. The vehicle reportedly went off the road and hit a clump of trees, overturning.
The truck came to rest on its driver's side against a tree, the report said.
Town of Aztalan
A one-vehicle crash at 6:30 a.m. Dec. 9 resulted in a citation to a Cambridge woman for driving without the proper insurance. The incident occurred on Hope Lake Road near the intersection with Britzke Road.
Marlen Ilean Mares, 21, who faces the citation, was not injured in the crash. She was operating a 2006 Jeep Cherokee sport utility vehicle.
The crash report states that the Jeep was northbound on Hope Lake Road. Mares told deputies she knew the intersection with Britzke Road was approaching but that she does not drive that route often and did not see the curve approaching ahead of time due to heavy fog.
When she spotted the curve ahead, she braked but her vehicle began to lose traction, the report said, and entered the north ditch, striking a tree. The right front tire of the SUV came off on impact.
Without the tire, the Jeep Cherokee continued forward a short way, striking another tree and coming to rest around 20 yards from the road.
The driver admitted to having no insurance on the vehicle.
The incident damaged ditch line property and two trees owned by Ruth Christine Faulkner at W9329 Britzke Road, Cambridge.
Town of Sumner
A two-vehicle crash at 7:53 a.m. Dec. 9 resulted in a citation to one of the drivers for failure to keep his vehicle under control. The incident took place on State Highway 106 westbound, 723 feet east of Loga Road.
David Lee Panell, 34, Fort Atkinson, who faces the citation, was operating a 2002 Nissan Maxima four-door car when the crash took place.
Meanwhile, Sharon Marie Miller, 52, Edgerton, was operating a 2018 Ford Focus car.
Both drivers escaped injury in the crash.
According to the crash report, the Nissan was westbound on Highway 106 when Panell lost control of the car on a curve. The vehicle then spun out and crossed the centerline, heading into eastbound traffic, where it struck the eastbound Ford, the report notes.
Town of Concord
A one-vehicle crash at 11:29 a.m. Dec. 11 caused "possible injury" to a Watertown driver and also sent a child passenger to the hospital for safety. The incident occurred on County Highway F northbound, 624 feet west of Willow Glen Road.
Wendy Lyn Roberts was operating a 2007 Saturn Aura four-door car when the crash occurred.
She received "possible injury" and was transported to the Watertown hospital to be checked, as was the child traveling with her, Maxen W. Smith, 2, Watertown, although no injury is noted for him.
The crash report states that the Saturn was traveling north on Highway F when a deer reportedly entered the road from the west.
Roberts reportedly steered onto the east shoulder of the road to avoid the animal and began to lose control of the car. She then over-corrected and braked, the report states, and her vehicle slid into the ditch on the west side of the highway, striking the ditch.
The impact reportedly sent the vehicle back northward, and it came to rest in the west ditch line.
The incident damaged ditch line property owned by the Jefferson County Highway Department, the report stated.
