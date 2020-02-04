WATERTOWN — Grab your hat or cape and plan to attend the 16th Annual Classical Kids Concert on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 1 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 792 Milford St. in Watertown.
Under the direction of Dr. David Brown and Lewis Rosove, the Maranatha Symphonic Band and Symphony Orchestra will combine to present a concert entitled “Heroes and Superheroes.”
Students are invited to come dressed as their favorite hero.
For more information visit mbu.edu/kidsconcert.
