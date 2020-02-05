This Friday and Saturday at Fort Atkinson High School, get ready to be entertained and amazed!
The 25th Annual Fort Show Choir Showcase Invitational at Fort Atkinson High School is an opportunity to experience live show choir performances. High school and middle school show choirs will be traveling from all over Wisconsin and Illinois to Fort Atkinson to entertain this weekend.
Mark your calendars for Friday, Feb. 7, and Saturday, Feb. 8, for two fabulous days. The show-stopping entertainment is sure to dazzle.
Starting Friday evening, the middle school show choir competition begins at 5 p.m. There are four non-local middle school show choirs performing in competition.
The Fort Atkinson Middle School show choir, the 4th Street Singers, will perform at 6:40 p.m. Middle School Choir Awards will follow the performances of the five show choirs.
Tickets, available at the door, cost $10 for adult and $5 for youth. Concessions will be available throughout the evening as well.
Fort Atkinson Middle School show choir
The Fort Atkinson Middle School Fourth Street Singers is a competitive show choir group under the direction of Amanda Haas, Don Walden and Sam Fettig. This talented group is comprised of 37 sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade singers/dancers, and nine middle school combo band members.
This year’s exciting show is arranged by Fettig, and choreographed by Amanda Haas and Lauren Haas. The show selections include “Walking on Sunshine,” “On Top of the World,” “City of Stars,” “Feelin’ Good” and “Nothin’ But a Good Time.”
The sponsorship levels and sponsors for the 2019-20 season include Diamond sponsor: Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial; Platinum sponsor: Fort HealthCare; Gold sponsor: Kiwanis Club of Fort Atkinson; Silver sponsors: Goyer Ace, Island Bar & Grill, Treefort Landscapes; Bender, Kind & Stafford; Fort Real Estate Co., Blackhawk Club, Paddy Coughlin’s Irish Pub, Fort Atkinson Family Restaurant; and Bronze sponsor: Fort Community Credit Union.
Additional businesses that donated raffle prizes and other items include Frostie Freeze, PremierBank, SpaceSaver, Kwik Trip, Fort Atkinson Park and Rec, Soup’s On, Walgreens of Whitewater, American Family Insurance of Watertown, Family Video and Domino’s Pizza.
Saturday’s schedule
On Saturday , 21 high school choirs take the stage, plus the two Fort Atkinson High School show choirs. The single gender division includes Octave Above from Milton, Sound FX from Mundelein High school, Illinois; BHS Express from Brodhead, Silver Dimension from Monona Grove, Illuminations from Craig High School Janesville and Lights from Mundelein High School.
The prep division includes Defortes from DeForest, Rhythm Rockers from Campbellsport, Revolution from Milton and Act II from Neenah.
- The mixed group division includes Guys & Dolls from Broadhead, Silver Connection from Monona Grove, Cardinal Singers from Mayville, BJazzled from Burlington, Choraliers from Reedsburg, Choralation from Milton, Magic from Manteno, Ill., Flight from North High School in Wheaton, Ill., Vintage from Neenah, Sound from Mundelein, Ill., and Spotlighters from Craig High School, Janesville.
Single-gender groups begin competition at 8 a.m. in the gym with the final group performing at 10:05 a.m.
The Prep division begins at 10:40 a.m. with the final group performing at 11:55 a.m.
The mixed group competes from 1:15 p.m. until finalists perform from 7:55 to 10 p.m.
As hosts, the Fort Atkinson High School South High Street Singers will perform at 5:50 p.m. and the Lexington Singers will give their performance at 7:30 p.m.
Ticket prices
Tickets are available at the door. Adults are $16 for an all-day pass and youth all-day pass costs $10 and finals-only passes are $12. Programs are available for $5.
A variety of concessions are available all day.
Competition guidelines
At a show choir competition, spectacularly costumed show choirs combine choral singing with intricate choreography, backed by a live band. Each group is given 25 minutes of stage time to set up, perform and clear the stage.
Show choirs are judged on vocal performance (including intonation, blend, rhythmic precision and diction) and on movement (including choreography, intensity of presentation, staging and costuming).
Stage crews and instrumental combos also are judged on their performances. Each choir’s medley of songs usually includes three to four choreographed, fast-paced songs with one slower ballad to showcase the choir’s singing.
Solo spots, dance breaks and combo features are special parts of each group’s show. The six show choirs which sing the best, perform the sharpest choreography and show the most stage presence earn a chance to compete in the evening Showcase Championship.
Fort Atkinson High School show choirs
Lexington Singers
Fort Atkinson’s prep show choir in the high school department is the Lexington Singers. This talented group of ladies has a fun and high-energy show performing the following song titles: “Opening Up,” “Menu Song,” “Breakaway,” “Bang The Drum” and “Workin’ For a Living.”
Lexington singer-dancers include Diana Cervantes, Ellison Emrick, Sophia Guttenberg, Jocelyn Janke, Sydnee Kavooras, Reiana Larson, Hannah Marquart, Olivia Martin, Kailey McMiller, Mary Ellen Moran, Skylah Petitt, Vivian Riggs, Hannah Robel, Melia Schueller, Lorena Velazquez, Adalia Wallace and Atzi Zuniga-Palacios.
They perform under the direction of Craig Engstrom, and choreographers Jennifer Gulsvig Dunn, Amanda Haas and Peggy Morgan-Strimple.
The crew consists of Michael Johnson, Don Martin, Jack McDonough, Logan Recob, Ryan Rector, Jackson Sitkiewitz and Silvester Velazquez.
Back-up performers under the direction of Justin Steger include: on keyboard, James Athas and Spencer Whitcomb; trumpet, Lorena Ramirez and Maddi Recob; saxophone, Ava Kleman, Lewis Luciano and Bryce Kochendorfer and Mariah Eichenberg; trombone, Jackson Findlay and Brandon Yang; drums, Cameron Andrews; aux percussion, Jackson Klitzkie; guitar, Preston Whitcomb; and bass, Maddie Klauer.
The South High Street Singers
The South High Street Singers will have audiences moving to their energetic songs. They will be performing “Frozen,” “Run Like the River/“Let the River Run,” “Running Home to You,” ”Lush Life”/“Life is a Party” and “You Do You.”
Soloists are Gwen Hirtz, Jackson Sitkiewitz and Amelia Zanin.
Craig Engstrom is the director, John Collins is technical director and Justin Steger is the band director. Choreographer for South High Street Singers is Ben Schrank.
Singer-dancers include Kiara Anderson, Alivia Baker, Timothy Booth, Krista Borchardt, Sophia Chapman, Mia Dominguez, Mariah Eichenberg, Greyson Gottschalk, Cameron Grady, Lauren Haas, Jayden Hawkins, Avery Hess, Gwen Hirtz, Abbey Hoffman, Sarah Holzli, Michael Johnson, Ava Kleman, Bryce Kochendorfer, Alexa Koegel, Logan Lehman, Brooke Leibman, Jenna Lovejoy, Lewis Luciano, Donald Martin, Jack McDonough, Sarah Mepham, Laurel Miller, Emma Mitchell, Laura Peterson, Eden Portugal, Abigail Punzel, Logan Recob, Ryan Rector, Paige Riggs, Ellyn Scheuerel, Matthew Sell, Jackson Sitkiewitz, Brian Valdez Chavez, Peter Velazquez, Silvester Velazquez, Jenna Verhalen, Madison Wittmann, Brandon Yang and Amelia Zanin.
Back-up performers include: keyboard: James Athas and Spencer Whitcomb; trumpet, Mackenzie Horwath, Maddi Recob and Lorena Ramiraz; saxophone, Anton Saucedo and Sydney Maas; baritone saxophone, America Lavdas; trombone, Maya Williams and Carson Heussner; set percussion, Cameron Andrews; aux. percussion, Jackson Klitzkie; bass, Lainie Volquardsen; and guitar, Sawyer Voss.
Keeping everything together behind the scenes are members of the crew which consists of Maggie Behlke, Jenka Carter, Diana Cervantes, Samantha Erstad, Taylor Dressler, Paige Fehly, Grace Gustin, Kyra Johnson, Coltrane Lucas, Kailey McMiller, Alexsandra Olvera-Lara, Hailey Paske and Atzi Zuniga-Palacios.
The 2020 season
This year South High Street Singers has performed at Milton High School and Sauk Prairie, and will be performing at Monona Grove High School on Feb. 15; Davenport Central/West High School in Davenport, Iowa, Feb. 22; Totino Grace High School in Fridley, Minn., March 7; and Craig High School in Janesville, March 14.
Lexington has performed at Milton and Sauk Prairie, and will be performing at Monona Grove High School Feb. 15 and Craig High School in Janesville March 14.
The Director Level sponsor for the 2020 season is Fort HealthCare, $2,500-plus; Diamond Level sponsors, $1,000-plus, are MK Cellular and PremierBank; Gold Level sponsors, $500-plus, are the Chuppa/Martin Family and Spacesaver; and Silver sponsors, $100-plus, are Dunkin Donuts, Kiwanis of Fort Atkinson, Optimist of Fort Atkinson, Marvelous Mouse Travels, Jodi and Darren Abbott, Tom and Joy Roe, and Peter and Lynn Sell.
Volunteer efforts
It takes many volunteers to pull off an event like this. Deanna Uglade and Craig Engstrom are the Showcase co-chairs, Leigh Ann and Jeff Scheuerell are the volunteer coordinators.
Other key VOICES and Showcase volunteers include VOICES President Marilyn Lovejoy, Vice President Linda Grady, Secretary Sarah Hoffman, Treasurer Claire Hirtz; Concessions, Ann Holzi, and Kelly and Mark Marquardt; Publicity Nicole Leibman, Judge’s Hospitality Marcia Schueller, Director’s Hospitality Linda Grady, Trophy Table Julie Recob, Advertising Sales Nicole Leibman and Claire Hirtz, Admissions Jeff Scheuerell, Performance area John Collins, Program Diane Burlingame and Craig Engstrom, and Parking Troy Grady and Travis Haas.
These volunteers, along with several other volunteers who are working during the event, have every detail covered so that the Showcase Invitational can be enjoyed by all.
So, be ready to take in fabulous musical performances and be dazzled by the range of songs, incredible choreography and all-around show-stopping entertainment at the 25th Annual Fort Show Choir Showcase Invitational this Friday and Saturday. It will make you feel like life is a party for two days!
