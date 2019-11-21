JEFFERSON — We thank everyone who came and supported us at the Jefferson Area Senior Center’s annual “Oh What Fun!” fundraiser a few weeks ago.
A special thank you to those who donated their time, baked goods, baskets for the raffle and helped with this event. We made $1,700 after all of our expenses, and our shelves are stocked with some needed supplies too.
Donations
We thank our donors for our event: Bon Ton Bakery, Marilyn Biwer, Judy Bolger, Ken and Jeanette Brumm, Bonnie Bull, Catholic Financial Life, Carol Ann Christie, Barb Chwala, Joy Clark, Carol Gerth, Clarinda Graffin, Judy Holmes.
Also, Irene Gentz, Gloria Haas, Pat Kamenick, Doris Kanzenbach, Kay Kingston, Toots Koch, Ellie LeMacher, Sherry Lethcoe, Diann Lipperer, Nasco, Marilyn Purtell, Lois Schoenike, Russ and Barb Schuld, Carolyn Vogel, Norma Walker, and Wendy and Carol Wright.
Volunteers
We thank our volunteers who helped with our event, start to finish: Jean Allen, Shirley Behm, Marilyn Biwer, Judy Bolger, Jeanette Brumm, Doris Cavin, Barb Chwala, Joy Clark, Gloria Haas.
Also, Pat Kamenick, Donna Kexel, Ellie LeMacher, Diann Lipperer, Barb Schmitt, Deanna Pfeifer, Frank and Marilyn Purtell, Russ and Barb Schuld, Florence Veith, Shirley Wilson and Carol Wright.
Thanksgiving
The senior center will be closing at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and reopening at 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2. Happy Thanksgiving holiday to everyone!
Holiday party
Our holiday party is Monday, Dec. 2, beginning at 11:30 a.m. We have six tickets available at a cost of $10 each. You will be served a Bon Ton Bakery Swiss steak dinner and dessert — right to your table. Entertainment will be provided by Tony Rocker – the Voice of Elvis.
Bunco
Bunco will be played on Monday, Nov. 25, at 1 p.m. Cost is $2. Person with the most Buncos will win $10. (The prize is split if tied.) Everyone wins a small snack prize for playing.
A free Scrunch meal coupon will be drawn that day.
Bingo
Bingo will be played on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards. Sponsor for the day is Marquardt Village of Watertown.
Mahjongg
Mahjongg will be played this Monday, Nov. 18, at 12:30 p.m.
Kitchen Band/singing group
Kitchen Band and singing groups will perform at the holiday party on Monday, Dec. 2, at 11:30 a.m. No practice on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Fireside shows
If people ask you what you want for Christmas, tell them a Fireside Dinner Theater show ticket with the Jefferson Area Senior Center for 2020. The shows we are going to are:
“Guys and Dolls,” Wednesday, March 11. Cost is $68.
“Mighty Fortress-Church Basement Ladies,” Thursday, April 16. Cost is $68.
“What Happens in Vegas Live Band,” Thursday, June 11. Cost is $68.
“Holiday Inn,” Thursday, Oct. 20. Cost is $68.
Pay when signing up for these shows. Persons can use check (payable to City of Jefferson), cash or a Fireside Theatre gift card. Arrival time is 10:30 a.m. for each show.
Extended tours
“Virginia Beach Value Tour,” March 20-26, 2020, seven days 11 meals. Pickup at the senior center. Cost is $1,599 per person double or $2,008 single. See Virginia Beach, Chesapeake Bay, Virginia food tour, Military Aviation Museum tour, Washington, D.C. and more.
“Spring Mountain Tour,” May 10-16, 2020, seven days, 13 meals. Badger Tours will pick you up at your home! Cost is $1,599 per person double, $1,899 single. See Hollywood Casino, Daniel Boone National Forest, Smokey Mountains National Park, Paula Dean’s Lumberjack Feud Show and more.
“Door County Weekend Getaway,” June 12-14, 2020, three days and six meals. Pickup is at Johnson Creek Park & Ride. Each day take in some wineries, cruise Sturgeon Bay, enjoy a fish boil (other food options too) and enjoy a supper club in Egg Harbor.
“Wisconsin’s Northwoods,” Aug. 16-19, 2020, four days and eight meals. Cost is $997 per person double/$1,241 single. Discovery Tours will pick you up at the senior center. See Waupaca, Wausau, Eagle River, Minocqua, Rhinelander and Bonduel.
“Wonders of Australia and New Zealand,” Sept. 2-17, 2020. Sixteen days and 20 meals. Price includes all airfares and transfers. Cost is $6,040 per person double, $7,748 single.
Pickup is at Johnson Creek Park & Ride. See Sydney, the Sydney Opera House, take a harbor dinner cruise, Australia’s Outer Barrier Reef, Blue Mountains, an Aboriginal Park, tour Queenstown and Christchurch New Zealand and more.
“Apostle Islands,” Sept. 8-11, 2020. Four days and seven meals. Cost is $775 per person double, $949 single. Pickup is at the Johnson Creek Park & Ride. Stay at Legendary Water Resort & Casino, see Madeline Island with included lunch, take an Island Princess Cruise and more.
“Macy Thanksgiving Day Parade,” November 2020. To be announced.
Conversation question
What is your favorite Thanksgiving holiday memory?
Game winners
Sheepshead (Mondays 1 p.m.): Charles Wachter, 55; Ken Kiefer, 46; Bill Schiferl, 42; Joanne Gross and Roger Gross, 39.
Bingo (Tuesdays 1 p.m.): Carolyn Armbruster, two wins; Judy Holmes, Jodi Horne, Shirley Jensen, Karen Koenigs and Jean Moldenhauer, two wins; Kathy Ryan, Connie Sleger, Jeff Turnipseed, Florence Veith, Ruby Wolff and Dale Zilisch.
Euchre (Thursdays 1 p.m.): Korky Korban, 67; Barb Esch and Dorothy Trewyn, 53; Irene Gentz and Jerry Schuld, 52; Bill Schiferl: Door prize.
Wii Bowling (Wednesdays 9:30 a.m.): Averages — Marlene Dianich, 184; Deanna Pfeifer, 168; Russ Schuld, 130; Claire Thorpe, 127. High score: Marlene, 214.
Info
The Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road. Call (920) 674-7728. Like us on Facebook.
