WHITEWATER — With lush music and exquisite grace, the Russian National Ballet returns to Young Auditorium to perform two of the world’s greatest ballets: “Romeo and Juliet” together with “Carmen.”
Audiences can see these two separate one-act ballets in one amazing performance on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 7:30 p.m.
The Russian National Ballet has been bringing timeless ballet classics to the stages of North America since 1999. Founded in Moscow during the transitional period of Perestroika in the late 1980s, the company used its new-found creative freedom to invigorate the tradition of Russian Ballet with new developments in dance from around the world.
In 1994, the legendary Bolshoi principal dancer Elena Radchenko was selected by presidential decree to assume the first permanent artistic directorship of the company. Radchenko focuses on upholding the national tradition of the major Russian ballet works, and developing new talents throughout Russia, with a repertory designed to enlighten, inspire and entertain worldwide audiences.
This particular production is extremely unique as these gifted artists present full-length, one-act versions of two of two iconic ballets.
Based on William Shakespeare’s play of the same name, “Romeo and Juliet” serves up beauty and tragedy with equal measure as two young lovers bring their families together through death. The ballet is set to music by Tchaikovsky with the original choreography by Marius Petipa, restaged by artistic director Elena Radchenko.
“Carmen,” as a ballet, initially was banned by the Soviet hierarchy as disrespectful to the opera … but today is considered one of the medium’s finest works. This ballet consists of 13 beautiful dance numbers, with each number being a complete dance representing a particular character or situation from the story.
The Russian National Ballet dancers are eager to demonstrate their own understanding of this timeless masterpiece as they portray the roles of free-spirited Carmen, fickle Don José, popular bullfighter Escamillo, and Fate, who represents Carmen’s alter ego.
Tickets range in price from $34.25 to $44.75, with youth tickets available for $19. To obtain tickets for this, or any Young Auditorium production, stop in or call the Greenhill Center of the Arts box office (located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts atrium on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus) at (262) 472-2222 or purchase tickets at www.youngauditorium.com.
