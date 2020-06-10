WHITEWATER — The SweetSpot Bakehouse and The SweetSpot Cafe announce official reopening dates, June 16 and June 17.
The reopening dates have been set based on the latest information from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services which has reported a 14-day downward trajectory in COVID-19 cases for the state.
Both locations of The SweetSpot (Bakehouse at 1185 W. Main St. and Cafe at 226 W. Whitewater St.) closed to the public before the Safer At Home Order was put in place. The safety of the staff and customers of The SweetSpot were the driving factor in the decision to close and central to the plan to reopen.
The Bakehouse, on West Main Street, is set to reopen on June 16, and will operate
Tuesdays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Orders may be picked up curbside, in
the front of the building, or through the drive-thru window.
The Cafe, in downtown Whitewater, will reopen on June 17 and be open Wednesdays through Sundays, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The SweetSpot team is installing a walk-up window counter at the front of the building to allow for outdoor pickup of orders.
The team also will meet cars curbside when requested.
At both locations, there will be no indoor service or seating for the time being. Customers will be encouraged to order ahead of time online or by telephone. Both locations also will be following strict safety and health guidelines to protect the SweetSpot team and customers.
These guidelines include heightened sanitation, mask use by employees and new sick-day policies including the addition of paid sick days. Staff also are encouraging all customers to use contact-less payment methods, wear facemasks when picking up orders, and maintain six feet of distance from other customers and our staff when possible.
Any bakery orders that previously were placed for pickup during the time the Bakehouse was closed have been handled individually and either rescheduled or refunded as needed. The Bakehouse has resumed taking special orders and orders for cakes but is limiting the number of cakes that can be made weekly.
Cake orders can be placed on the website, www.sweetspotwhitewater.com.
Look for more updates, including the launch of The SweetSpot’s online menu, on Facebook and their website in the coming days.
