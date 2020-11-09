JEFFERSON — Theresa Miller, of Therese Rose Investments, LLC, has a holiday tradition of taking her children grocery shopping to contribute to the Jefferson Food Pantry every year.
Miller believes in the importance of giving back to the community and instilling those values in her children.
“I’m very much looking forward to this time-honored tradition again this year,” shared Miller.
Miller also owns a building on Main Street in downtown Jefferson that she and her husband Andy, renovated several years ago. The transformation process was quite an undertaking, but the result was a beautiful space right in the heart of downtown.
As the effects of the pandemic continued, Miller found herself negatively impacted like so many other business owners. Facing an empty space at the beginning of November, Miller brainstormed ideas on how to find a new renter.
With a heart for helping the community and an empty downtown storefront, Miller came up with the idea of co-hosting a food drive at her building with the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce.
, “When Theresa approached the Chamber about her idea, I jumped at the chance to be a part of something positive and helpful in a time of unpredictability,” Jen Pinnow, executive director of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, commented. “To be able to draw people downtown, assist a business and help the community is a win-win-win.”
The food drive will take place on Saturday, Nov. 14 and 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 127 S. Main St., Jefferson. All are welcome to drop off donations inside and look around while wearing a facemask.
A bin will be located outside the door for contactless drop-off as well. Online donations can be made via GoFundMe: gf.me/u/y5zrx6.
For further information, contact Theresa Miller at (414) 940-3136.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.