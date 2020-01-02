JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released reports in the last two weeks on 13 traffic crashes, which injured five people and resulted in seven citations. The tally also included seven vehicle-deer collisions resulting in crashes and two weather-related incidents linked to foggy or icy conditions on the road.
Town of Ixonia
A one-vehicle crash at 7:25 a.m. Dec. 18 resulted in a citation to a Milwaukee motorist for inattentive driving. The incident took place on U.S. Highway 16 westbound, 708 feet east of Wisconsin Avenue.
Terell M. Wright, 31, was operating a 2017 Freightliner Utilitymas straight truck owned by Oberweis Dairy Inc. of North Aurora, Ill., carrying a passenger, Devan M. Kohn, 25, of Shorewood, Ill.
Neither the driver nor passenger was injured in the crash.
According to the responding deputy's crash report, the vehicle was westbound on Highway 16 when the driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and the truck went off the road to the left.
The driver reportedly then woke and over-corrected, causing the vehicle to go across the lanes of traffic and into the right ditch line where it tipped onto its left side.
Town of Koshkonong
Two people received "suspected minor injury" and one motorist faces a citation to inattentive driving in connection with a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 5:33 p.m. Dec. 18. The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 12 westbound, at the intersection with Twinkling Star Road.
Donald C. Moon, 57, Fort Atkinson, operating a 2004 Saturn Vue car, was injured in the crash but did not require ambulance transport.
Meanwhile, Dennis Paul Bradow, 63, Deerfield, who faces the citation, also was injured but did not require ambulance transport. He was operating a 2016 Toyota Camry four-door car.
The crash report states that both vehicles were westbound on Highway 12 when the Saturn driver stopped at the intersection to turn left onto Twinkling Star Road. The driver of the Toyota, however, did not stop and struck the back of the Saturn, the report said.
Town of Oakland
A two-vehicle crash at 4:07 a.m. Dec. 20 resulted in four citations to a Fort Atkinson driver. The driver also received "suspected minor injuries" in the crash and was transported via ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The incident took place on U.S. Highway 12 eastbound, 1,212 feet east of Langhoff Lane.
Abigael M. Wolfmeyer, 33 — operating a 2006 Pontiac Grand Am car — faces citations in connection with the crash for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver's license, operating a motor vehicle on which registration has been suspended or revoked, and failure to have the required insurance.
Meanwhile, Daniel John Montgomery, 59, Fort Atkinson — operating a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze four-door car — was not injured and faces no citations in connection with the crash.
According to the crash report, the Pontiac was eastbound on Highway 12, around 1,500 feet west of County Highway A, when it crossed the centerline and collided with the Chevrolet.
Town of Jefferson
A two-vehicle crash at 5:25 p.m. Dec. 20 resulted in possible injury to both of the drivers and also yielded three citations to one of them. The incident took place on County Highway Y northbound at the intersection with U.S. Highway 18 eastbound.
Diane Ernestine Cocos, 61, Jefferson, was operating a 2012 Honda Civic four-door car when the crash occurred. She received "possible injury" and was transported via ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital to be checked over.
Meanwhile, Arnaldo Tevalan Marroquin, 25, Koplin, Mo., faces citations for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license, his first recorded offense; failure to yield the right of way from a stop sign, and failing to have the proper insurance.
Marroquin, operating a 2020 Ford F150 pickup truck, sustained "suspected minor injury" in the crash and was transported via ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital to be checked over.
The crash report states the Honda was traveling east on Highway 18 while the truck was northbound on County Highway Y.
A witness stated that the truck had been stopped at the stop sign, then continued north through the intersection, heading straight into the path of the car, whose driver had the right of way, with no stop sign.
The incident damaged a traffic signpost owned by the Jefferson County Highway Department.
