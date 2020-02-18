JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released reports in the past week on 38 traffic crashes, resulting in nine injuries and 17 citations.
The tally also included 10 vehicle-deer collisions leading to crashes and 13 weather-related accidents.
Village of Johnson Creek
A two-vehicle crash at 6:30 a.m. Feb. 9 injured two people. The incident took place on Interstate 94 westbound, 1,013 feet west of Union Street.
Curt A. Pagenkopf, 51, Jefferson, was operating a 2020 International municipal dump truck with a snowplow on behalf of the Jefferson County Highway Department when the crash occurred.
Meanwhile, Matt Shannon Lane, 46, was operating a 2016 Ford van owned by the United States government.
The van carried several passengers: Eric Ramirez, 19, Racine, who received suspected minor injuries and was transported to Aurora Medical Center to be checked over; Johnathan R. McCurchen Jr., 20, Pewaukee, who also received "suspected minor injuries" and was transported to Aurora; Dominique Domingo Zaruba, 19, West Allis, who was not injured; and Joshua Kaleb Helton, 24, Milwaukee, who also was not hurt in the crash.
According to the responding deputy's crash report, the dump truck was westbound on I-94 in the left lane, plowing snow.
The van, meanwhile, was westbound in the left lane. The driver attempted to pass on the left shoulder, saying he believed that this was another lane of traffic.
The dump truck driver then slowed to turn left into the crossover and the van struck the dump truck on its left side. Both vehicles came to rest in the crossover.
Town of Lake Mills
A two-vehicle crash, which occurred on County Highway S on Feb. 9, injured four people. The incident took place on Highway S northbound at the intersection with Shorewood Hills Road.
Joshua A. Proeber, 28, Lake Mills, was operating a 2015 General Motors Corp. Terrain sport utility vehicle. He received "suspected minor injury" in the crash, as did his passenger, Megan A. Proeber, 26, although neither required ambulance transport.
Meanwhile, Scott Steven Irwin 37, Cambridge, was operating a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox sport utility vehicle. He received "suspected minor injury" in the crash, as did his passenger, Kristen Marie Irwin, 32, Cambridge, although neither required ambulance transport either.
The crash report states the GMC was westbound on Shorewood Hills Road when its driver began to slow for a stop sign and then lost control of the vehicle when its "back end slipped out" on the icy road surface. The vehicle reportedly slid into the intersection and struck the Chevrolet, which had been northbound on County Highway S.
Upon impact, the GMC slid into the east ditch while the Chevrolet slid into the west ditch, the report said.
Town of Jefferson
Two citations were issued to one driver and one to another following a crash which occurred at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 10. The incident took place on State Highway 89 northbound, 316 feet south of State Highway 26 northbound.
Jimmy Lopez Gonzalez, 45, Fort Atkinson, faces two citations: for operating a motor vehicle with a revoked driver's license due to alcohol/substance use and for failing to have the required insurance on a vehicle.
He was operating a 2004 Honda automobile when the crash occurred.
Meanwhile, Victor Donald Bente Jr., 79, Jefferson, faces a citation in connection with the crash for inattentive driving. Bente was operating a van owned by Merchants Automotive Group Inc. Motor Parts and Equipment Corp. of Hooksett, N.H., when the crash occurred.
According to the deputy's report, the Honda was northbound on Highway 89, its driver slowing to pull into a driveway at N2934 State Highway 89. Gonzalez advised that he had used his turn signal.
Meanwhile, Bente, northbound behind the car, reportedly did not see the turn signal due to potential glare from the sun, and his van ran into the Honda.
Town of Watertown
A two-vehicle crash at 7:40 a.m. Feb. 12 resulted in a citation for inattentive driving to a Watertown man. The incident took place on County Highway X southbound near Beryl Drive.
Christopher M. Krayecki, 47, who faces the citation, was operating a 2018 Ford Fiesta four-door automobile when the crash occurred.
Meanwhile, Collin Andrew Parrish, 26, Watertown, was operating a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek four-door car.
According to the report, the Subaru was southbound on Highway X when its driver turned left onto Beryl Drive.
The Ford also was southbound on Highway X. Krayecki said he looked down at his drink and when he looked up he saw the other vehicle turning.
The Ford then struck the Subaru, causing it to spin in the intersection, the report said. The Ford then continued into the ditch.
Town of Jefferson
A one-vehicle crash at 8:28 p.m. Feb. 10 resulted in a citation to a Fort Atkinson driver for failure to keep her vehicle under control. The incident took place on Will Road, .27 mile east of Jaeckel Road.
Morgan Ashley Schroedl, 17, was operating a 1998 Buick LeSabre four-door car, owned by Angela L. Schroedl of Fort Atkinson, when the crash took place. She escaped injury.
According to the report, the car was southbound on Will Road when Schroedl failed to negotiate a curve and the vehicle struck a mailbox, then headed into the ditch.
The Buick then struck a fence in the front yard at N2926 Will Road. Both the fence and mailbox damaged in the crash are on property owned by Jonathan Edward Lightner.
Town of Hebron
A one-vehicle crash at 7:43 p.m. Feb. 12 injured one person.
Driver Joshua Lee Simonsen, 38, Lake Geneva, received "suspected minor injury" in the crash and was transported via ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital in Fort Atkinson for treatment. Simonsen was operating a 2016 Jeep sport utility vehicle when the crash occurred.
The crash report states the vehicle was southbound on County Highway D, just north of State Highway 106. The driver reportedly intended to turn west onto Highway 106, and as he came to the stop sign he said he saw a truck eastbound on Highway 106.
Not sure how fast the truck was traveling, Simonsen reportedly told deputies that he wanted to get into the intersection and out ahead of the truck, but wound up sliding through the intersection and striking a tree.
The driver reportedly told deputies that he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. However, upon checking the seatbelt, the responding deputy noted that it was locked in the upright position with no slack, indicating that he had not been wearing it, the report indicated.
Town of Lake Mills
A one-vehicle crash at 1:03 a.m. Feb. 13 resulted in three citations to a Jefferson driver. Jose Norman Courtino Jeronimo, 42, faces citations for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license, his first offense; failure to have the proper insurance; and failure to notify law enforcement officials of an accident.
According to the report, the sheriff's department was called to investigate an abandoned vehicle on County Highway A near London Road. The vehicle was found around 30 feet down into the ditch, where it had struck a utility pole.
Officials checked with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to identify the owner of the car, but the sheriff's office was not immediately able to get ahold of the owner.
A member of the family later contacted the sheriff's department and gave officials information that ultimately led to reaching the owner, the report said.
Upon being contacted, Jeronimo admitted that he had been driving the vehicle. The report states that he had been eastbound on London Road when the vehicle slid through a stop sign and went down into the ditch, striking a pole.
The driver did not have a driver's license or insurance.
Town of Cold Spring
A one-vehicle crash at 8:55 p.m. Feb. 12 resulted in a citation to an Illinois driver for failure to keep his vehicle under control. The incident occurred on Carnes Road, 169 feet east of Cold Spring Road.
Phillip A. Torrance, 21, of Rockford, Ill., was operating a 2010 Nissan Rogue sport utility vehicle. The vehicle also carried a passenger, Kaitlyn A. Webster, 19, Rockford, Ill. Both driver and passenger escaped injury in the crash.
According to the report, the SUV was northbound on Carnes Road when it crossed into the southbound lane on a curve. The responding deputy noted that the road surface was snow-covered and icy.
The vehicle reportedly continued off the road and struck a power pole.
Town of Lake Mills
A two-vehicle crash at 7:59 a.m. Feb. 14 resulted in a citation to one driver and sent two people to the hospital. The crash occurred on County Highway B, 1,284 feet east of Rock Lake Road.
Rojina Anne Kaufman, 17, Lake Mills, was operating a 2009 Toyota Camry car owned by Kevin A. Kaufman, Lake Mills.
The driver of the Toyota received "possible injury" in the crash and was transported via ambulance to Aurora Medical Center in Summit for treatment.
Kaufman also faces a citation for operating left of center because, when the crash occurred, she was eastbound in the westbound lane.
Meanwhile, Todd Allen Schmidt, 47, Johnson Creek, was operating a 1998 Chevrolet Suburban four-door hatchback. He received "possible injury" in the crash and was transported via ambulance to the Watertown hospital for treatment.
According to the deputy's report, the Toyota was eastbound on Highway B when Kaufman crossed the centerline and entered the westbound lane of traffic.
Meanwhile, the Chevrolet was westbound in its designated lane and the Toyota struck it head-on in the westbound lane.
Town of Sumner
A one-vehicle crash at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 14 caused "possible injury" to the driver and also resulted in a citation to that driver. The incident took place on State Highway 106 eastbound, 0.3 mile south of Klement Road.
In connection with this crash, Deyanira Cortez Pineda, 19, Evansville, faces a citation for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license — her second offense within three years. Pineda was operating a 2002 Mazda Protege sedan.
According to the report, the Mazda was eastbound on Highway 106 near County Highway A. The driver reportedly admitted that she had been rounding the corner too fast while simultaneously talking on her cell phone.
She estimated her speed at around 60 miles per hour.
Pineda told deputies that her sedan started to enter the east ditch after she failed to see the road curve. She then tried to correct the vehicle's path and wound up overcorrecting, the report said, heading into the westbound ditch.
The driver also admitted that her license was expired, the report said.
Town of Concord
Three citations resulted from a hit-and-run crash which occurred at 9 p.m. Feb. 14. The incident took place on U.S. Highway 18 eastbound, .49 mile west of Highland Drive.
The driver later was identified as Stephan Anthony Johnson, 45, Sullivan. He was operating a 2002 Ford F150 light truck owned by Nicole M. Milakovich of Sullivan.
He faces citations in connection with the crash for operating a motor vehicle without the required insurance, hit-and-run to property adjacent to the highway and for operating left-of-center.
The crash report states the vehicle was eastbound on Highway 18 when the driver crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic. The truck then continued off the road on the north side, striking a mailbox and continuing through a yard for around 100 feet.
The vehicle then re-entered the road and continued east.
A witness provided the license plate number and other identifying information to sheriff's officials, and a deputy later was able to contact the driver, who admitted striking the mailbox.
The incident damaged property belonging to David Anfang at W694 U.S. Highway 18, Sullivan.
