JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released reports in the last three days on 31 traffic crashes, which injured three people and resulted in two citations.
The tally also includes 20 vehicle-deer collisions resulting in crashes, one weather-related crash linked to wet roads, one vehicle-dog crash, and two incidents stemming from semi tire debris in the roadway.
Town of Sullivan
An all-terrain vehicle crash at 5:46 p.m. Oct. 5 resulted in the driver being arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.
The incident initially was handled by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and, as such, the driver's date of birth was not required to be listed.
The driver, Erin Kay Hanus, is listed as residing in Johnson Creek. Her ATV was carrying passenger Craig Joseph Hanus, also of Johnson Creek, who received lacerations in the crash.
According to the responding deputy's crash report, the ATV driver was westbound on Bakertown Road, attempting to turn south on Pioneer Road, when the vehicle rolled onto its passenger side. The ATV had been pushed back onto its tires before law enforcement officials arrived.
Town of Hebron
A two-vehicle crash at 4:59 p.m. Oct. 7 injured three people. The incident took place on State Highway 106 eastbound, at the intersection with County Highway D northbound.
Timmothy L. Portman, 50, Watertown, faces a citation for failure to yield the right of way from a stop sign in connection with the report. Portman was operating a 2015 Volkswagen Passat when then crash occurred.
He received "suspected minor injuries" but did not require ambulance transport.
Meanwhile, a second vehicle involved in the crash was a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox sport utility vehicle driven by Sara Elizabeth Toedter, 38. She received suspected minor injuries but did not require ambulance transport.
Two passengers also were in the Chevrolet. They were Kyle E. Toedter, 9, who was not injured, and Eve E. Toedter, 6, who sustained "suspected minor injury" and was transported by ambulance to the Fort Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The crash report states that the Volkswagen was northbound on Highway D, at the stop sign at the intersection with Highway 106. The driver was about to turn west onto Highway D when he said he saw a line of cars in the eastbound turn lane, waiting to turn south onto Highway D.
Portman said he thought the intersection was clear and he pulled out, into the path of the Chevrolet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.