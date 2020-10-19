WATERTOWN — Tickets now are on sale for the Maranatha Baptist University fall production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”
Under the direction of Christina Miller and a stellar team of assistants, 40 cast members will be transformed into the beloved characters from the village and the enchanted castle.
Juniors Abigail Holloway and Ethan Miller will take the stage as Belle and the Beast in this well-known fairytale. The cast of 35 students and five children will delight audiences as they enjoy this “tale as old as time.”
Performances will be in the Maranatha gymnasium on Nov. 10, and Nov. 12-14 at 7 p.m. There will be matinee performances Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. and on Nov. 14 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $8.50 for youth ages 6 to 18, and $7.50 for senior citizens ages 65 and older. Premium seats in the first three rows can be purchased for $15 each.
The general public can purchase tickets at mbu.tix.com or by calling Guest Relations at (920) 206-2370.
