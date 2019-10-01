WATERTOWN — Tickets now are on sale for the Watertown Players’ production of “Little Shop of Horrors.”
The show will be performed at its theater, located in The Market, 210 S. Water St., Watertown, Oct. 11, 12, 18 and 19, at 7 each night, and a special matinee on Oct. 20 at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $12 in advance and $16 at the door and are available online at Brownpapoertickets.com or at Watertown’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store.
“Little Shop of Horrors” is a horror comedy rock musical with music by Alan Menken and lyrics and a book by Howard Ashman. The story follows a hapless florist shop worker who raises a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh.
The musical is based on the low-budget 1960 black comedy film The Little Shop of Horrors. The music — composed by Menken in the style of early 1960s rock and roll, doo-wop and early Motown — includes several well-known tunes, including the title song, "Skid Row (Downtown)," "Somewhere That's Green" and "Suddenly, Seymour.”
The show is under the direction of Justin Agar-Pratt, with vocal direction by Jackson Palmer. The cast is comprised of local talents and features Charisse Johnson, Emelia Groeler, Zoe Anderson, Bill Street, Terra Jones, Alexyn Cervantes, Caleb Clark and Donavan Boettcher.
The part of the carnivorous plant, Audrey II, is being portrayed by Gabriel Waite Wollenburg, Jenifer Waite-Wollenburg and Gaia Waite Wollenburg.
Seating is limited and those not wanting to miss this hilariously horrible comedy should purchase tickets immediately.
Other upcoming events at the Watertown Players include: Auditions for “Love, Loss, and What I Wore” on Oct. 19 with performances slated for Nov. 15-17, and the group’s annual Christmas show. This year’s production will be an adaptation of O. Henry’s classic “Gift of the Magi,” which will be performed at the Octagon House Museum, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.
For more information, call the Watertown Players at (920) 306-4364 or visit the troupe on its Facebook page.
