JEFFERSON — When President Lyndon Johnson launched the War on Poverty in 1964, he never could have predicted he also was building a system to support essential community services during a global pandemic.
Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin Inc. (CAC) is one of approximately 1,000 community action agencies maintaining essential food, housing and employment systems for low-income residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. In an era of uncertainty, CAC wants everyone to know Hope isn’t canceled.
“Over the last few months, we have had a birds-eye view of the incredible resilience and generosity of our community,” said CAC Executive Director Amber Duddy.
Duddy, who joined CAC four weeks ago, is humbled by the amazing response of donors, volunteers and neighbors. Since the Safer at Home order was announced, CAC has received more than $300,000 in donations and emergency grant funds to support low-income veterans, residents and families across Dane, Jefferson and Waukesha counties.
“In a typical year, CAC services often go unnoticed, but right now more people than ever are reaching out asking how they can support,” Duddy said, “We are simply overwhelmed by the generosity of our community.”
The Community Action Coalition receives, purchases and distributes healthy food to over 100 local pantries, shelters and senior-serving organizations. The increased demand for shelf-stable foods has made purchasing foods, like canned vegetables, increasingly challenging and expensive for Community Action Coalition.
“When we find a food retailer who has products we need, we cannot wait even five minutes to make the purchase,” explained Dawn Bradshaw, CAC’s food security program leader.
Community Action Coalition, and similar agencies, were founded to find and fill gaps in community needs. The CAC operates an emergency service hotline for veterans, provides emergency and long-term housing for low-income residents, and serves as a food distribution center for Dane, Jefferson and Waukesha counties. To date, CAC has received ore than $78,000 in individual donations since April.
The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation provided $10,000 to provide emergency motel vouchers for individuals experiencing homelessness in Jefferson County. Alliant Energy Foundation and Fritz Krueger each provided $5,000 in match donations for CAC’s recent Giving Tuesday fundraiser.
Starting on May 14, WKOW, Saris, and the United Way will be collecting food donations from local grocery retailers and partners for CAC’s network of pantries, shelters and senior-serving organizations. To find a list of food collection sites visit www.cacscw.org.
Emergency grants and donations have allowed CAC to achieve the following since mid-March:
• 522 Emergency Nights of Shelter.
• Provided housing assistance for 100 new households and answered over 250 calls for housing assistance.
• Distributed over 740,000 pounds of food. Over the last two years, CAC has increased its food distribution services by over 1.5 million pounds of food. This increase means the current warehouse facility no longer meets its food service needs.
Anyone willing to donate a warehouse space in Dane County should contact CAC’s Executive Director Amber Duddy at aduddy@cacscw.org.
For more ways to support CAC, access housing or veteran services, visit www.CACSCW.org. CAC Food Service Network: List of Food Pantries in CAC’s network: https://www.cacscw.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Food-Pantry-DRAFT1-corrected.pdf List of food partners in CAC’s network: https://www.cacscw.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Partner-Directory-DRAFT-1.pdf
CAC's food and housing resources: Jefferson County, (920) 262-9667; Dane County, (608) 246-4730; Waukesha County, (262) 354-4017; CAC’s Emergency Veteran Hotline, (608) 237-1252.
