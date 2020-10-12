OAKLAND — The 2020 Presidential Election is under one month away and the deadlines for voter registration and absentee voting are approaching.
The Town of Oakland wants to ensure each resident has timely, accurate information before these deadlines are upon us. Every voter should visit the www.myvote.wi.gov to confirm the municipality they reside in, what is on their ballot and how they can contact the clerk’s office. Guidelines, deadlines and details follow.
• All voters must be registered to vote.
• Once registered, any voter can choose to vote absentee for any reason. Voters must submit a request to vote absentee. Ballots are not be mailed to voters who did not request one.
• Once you have completed your ballot, drop it in the mail as quickly as possible to ensure it arrives at the town hall by Election Day. You also may utilize the secure drop box at the town hall if you are not comfortable mailing your ballot back.
Today, Oct. 14: Your last chance to register by mail or online. Visit https://myvote.wi.gov to complete the registration process in minutes.
Oct. 15 to Nov. 2: Voters only can register to vote in the clerk’s office (not online or through the mail).
Oct. 20: The first day in-person absentee voting is available at the clerk’s office. Days and hours of voting are Oct 20-22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Oct. 23, 9 a.m. to noon; Oct. 26-29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no voting on Nov. 2.
Oct. 29 at 5 p.m.: The deadline for most voters to request an absentee ballot by mail. It’s strongly suggested to not wait until the deadline to submit your request as your ballot might not be returned by Election Day to be counted.
Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sanitation practices have been planned to ensure voters are safe while voting.
Absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day or they will not be counted. Ballots can mailed back, returned in-person to the clerk’s office, placed in the secure drop box connected to the town hall or hand-delivered to the town hall on Election Day.
• If these online resources do not work, contact the clerk’s office to make alternate arrangements.
Persons who have additional questions may contact the clerk’s office at (608) 423-9635 or townhall@oaklandtown.com. You also can visit the town hall in person at N4450 County Highway A; Cambridge, WI 53523.
