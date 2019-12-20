Shown here are scenes of persons wrapping gifts for the Toys for Kids project of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater/Community Optimist Club at the Armory in downtown Whitewater on Dec. 16. Gifts were picked up the mornings of Dec. 19 and 20. According to Paul Waelchli, chairperson for the project, there were gifts for a total of 240 children from 87 families. Above left, wrapping gifts, are Ryan Shervey and Shelby Hehn; Above right, a line of people wrap colorful gifts; Below left, wrapping presents, are Wendy Villegas and Jeanette Falcon; Below right, Tmothy Otterbacher places gifts on tables.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.