LAKE MILLS — Traditional blues innovators The Cash Box Kings — touring in support of their latest Alligator Records release, Hail To The Kings! — will perform at the Tyranena Brewing Company, 1025 Owen St. in Lake Mills, at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15. Admission is free.
The band also will perform at the Crystal Corner Bar in Madison on Saturday, Nov. 23; and the Overture Center for the Arts in Madison on Friday, Nov. 29.
Co-led by Chicago blues vocalist and songwriter Oscar Wilson, and Madison-based songwriter, harmonica master and singer Joe Nosek, the band plays raw and unvarnished house-rocking blues. Wilson’s huge, gritty vocals and Nosek’s powerhouse harmonica fuel their razor-sharp original songs.
