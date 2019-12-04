JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released reports in the last three days on 10 traffic incidents, nine of them vehicle-deer collisions resulting in crashes.
The remaining accident resulted in one citation, and no injuries were recorded.
Town of Koshkonong
A three-vehicle crash at 3:50 p.m. Dec. 4 resulted in a citation to a Juneau driver for failure to yield the right of way. The incident took place at the intersection of County Highway N southbound at State Highway 106 eastbound.
Alexandra Sage Peltier, 20, who faces the citation, was operating a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix.
Meanwhile, Joseph Aradia Christians, 27, Dousman, was operating a 2017 Ford Focus car carrying passenger Lauren Jean Hoefgen, 24, Dousman.
Additionally, Kraig Aaron Rueth, 33, Jefferson, was operating a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze four-door hatchback.
According to the responding deputy's report, the Pontiac was southbound on Highway N when it entered the intersection with Highway 106. There, it collided with the eastbound Ford, the report states.
The collision then sent the first two vehicles into the Cruze, which had been northbound on Highway N, stopped at a stop sign at the intersection, the report said.
