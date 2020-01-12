JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released reports in the last five days on 37 traffic crashes, which injured one person and resulted in seven citations.
The tally also included 25 vehicle-deer collisions resulting in crashes and four weather-related crashes related to slush, snow or ice on the roads.
Town of Oakland
A one-vehicle crash at 6:30 a.m. Dec. 31 resulted in a citation to a Stoughton driver for failure to keep her vehicle under control. The incident took place on Rock Road, 23 feet south of County Highway C eastbound.
Shellie A. Teubert, 48, was operating a 2003 Buick Rendezvous sport utility vehicle, carrying passenger, Jaidyn Cleubert, 22, Stoughton.
Neither occupant was injured.
According to the responding deputy’s crash report, the SUV was eastbound on Highway C, coming to East Rockdale Road, when it slid through the intersection and into the ditch. The driver and passenger then walked from the scene. Passersby reported the accident, the report noted.
The incident damaged ditch-line property owned by the Town of Oakland.
Town of Palmyra
A two-vehicle crash at 3:35 p.m. Dec. 31 caused “suspected minor injury” to one person, who then was transported via ambulance to Aurora Medical Center in Summit to be checked over. The incident occurred on County Highway Z southbound, 711 feet south of Town Road 33.
Warren Todd Eizenga, 55, was operating a 2007 Dodge Ram light pick-up truck, carrying passenger, Jeannie Patrice Gibson, 64, who received the injury.
Meanwhile, Andrew Martin Watson, 27, Ballwin, Mo., was operating a 2019 Ford F250 truck. He received no injury and faces no citations.
The crash report states that the Dodge was northbound on Highway Z when Eizenga lost control of the truck on the ice. Meanwhile, the Ford was southbound on Highway Z, pulling a trailer.
The Ford reportedly collided with the Dodge, which was in the wrong lane of traffic. The passenger in the Dodge received a leg injury.
The trailer on the Ford came disconnected from the truck, the report said.
Meanwhile, the Dodge spun following the initial impact and struck the trailer, which eventually had to be towed from the scene.
Town of Aztalan
A two-vehicle crash at 9:32 a.m. Jan. 1 resulted in a citation to a Madison driver for failure to yield the right of way from the stop sign. The incident took place on Business Highway 26 at the intersection with State Highway 26 southbound.
The citation went to driver, Mathew George Robert Conkis, 41, Madison, who was not injured in the crash. He was operating a 2004 Toyota Camry car.
The other vehicle involved was a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck operated by James Robert Lange, 73, Jefferson. Lange also was not injured.
According to the report, the Toyota was entering Indianhead Drive from the Highway 26 southbound off-ramp. The Toyota stopped and then pulled out, striking the driver's side of the Chevrolet. Conkis said he had not seen the truck.
Town of Oakland
A two-vehicle crash at 1:45 p.m. Jan. 2 resulted in five citations to one of the drivers. The incident took place on U.S. Highway 12 eastbound at the intersection with County Highway J northbound.
Stanley W. Kutz, 81, Fort Atkinson, was operating a 1992 Buick Roadmaster four-door car, carrying passenger, Isabelle W. Kutz, 83. Both escaped injury in the crash.
Meanwhile, Gary Steven Matthiesen, 63, faces the citations for: driving a nonregistered vehicle; operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license, second offense within three years; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, second offense; failure to yield the right of way; and for possession of open intoxicants in the vehicle.
Medical information on the original report about Matthiesen has been redacted in the publicly released version of the report. He was operating a 2003 Chrysler Concord four-door car when the crash occurred.
According to the crash report, the Buick driver was eastbound on Highway 12 approaching County Highway J while the Chrysler driver was northbound on Highway J, stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with Highway 12.
As the Buick passed through the intersection, the Chrysler driver pulled out into its path and the two vehicles collided. The impact sent the Buick into the south ditch, where it struck a sign pole.
The incident damaged the traffic signpost owned by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
