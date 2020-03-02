Have you ever wanted to travel Europe by train? Have you ever considered taking your children or grandchildren to Europe?
If you have dreamed of this type of travel but were unsure of how to go about planning such a trip, then join Jess Clayton for “Tips and Tricks on Traveling in Europe by Train with Kids” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, at the Dwight Foster Library in Fort Atkinson.
Clayton — a veteran European travel who has spent over three years living in several European countries — will discuss the logistics of her 2019 trip to Europe with her 8-year-old twin boys in the summer of 2019.
The presentation will include details on the pros and cons of European train travel with children, how to determine the best type of rail pass for your trip, how to book reserved seats and overnight trains, and provide many details on what to expect and how to prepare as well as photos from her trip. So, if you ever have been curious about new ways to explore Europe or whether you should take your children on a European adventure, then plan to attend this informative talk.
This is the last in the travelogue series for 2020 sponsored by the Friends of the Library. It is free to the public.
