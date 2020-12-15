Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson is offering two drive-thru communion events on Christmas Eve. The first communion event will start at 4 p.m. and the second will start at 6 p.m. Parishioners should enter the parking lot from Lincoln Street. They will receive communion, plus a candle and a song sheet to have their own at-home candlelight service. The public is invited to attend. Also, tune in to the church website (trinityfort.org) or its Facebook page (Trinity Lutheran Church, Fort Atkinson) at 5 p.m. to watch the online Christmas Eve service. The service will be available after the initial premiere. Persons with any questions may contact the office at (920) 563-4145 or trinityfortoffice@gmail.com
