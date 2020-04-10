WHITEWATER — Join the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Music for #MusicMondays every Monday at noon with a video performances by various faculty members or ensembles on Facebook page facebook.com/uwwmusic.
#MusicMondays series runs through May 18, 2020.
The schedule is as follows:
• Today, April 13: Noon — Faculty member Michael Hackett, jazz.
• April 20: Noon — Faculty member Benjamin Whitcomb, cello.
• April 27: Noon — Faculty member, Daffyd Bevil, french horn.
• May 4: Noon — Faculty member, Alena Holmes, Modern Band.
• May 11: Noon — Faculty member, Brian Leeper, Meistersingers virtual choir.
• May 18: Noon — Faculty member, Leanne League, violin.
Please join by tuning in to Facebook.com/uwwmusic every Monday at noon starting now through May 18. The music department will fill your lunchtime with a mini-concert to start your week on a high note.
To support the department with a donation, visit www.uww.edu/give , under the Designation dropdown menu select, “other,” and enter in “1255” in the text field immediately following the drop-down menu.
