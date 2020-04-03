WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Music will be starting #MusicMondays on April 6, at noon, with a video performance by the Chamber Singers conducted by Robert Geherenbeck on the department Facebook page facebook.com/uwwmusic.
The UW-Whitewater Chamber Singers videotaped its last rehearsal on March 12 for its canceled March 15, 2020 concert.
Geherenbeck states, “The performances are not quite perfect, but we’re grateful for the opportunity to share the fruits of our labors!”
The Chamber Singers are the first in the #MusicMondays series that runs through May 18. The schedule is as follows:
• Today, April 6: Noon — UW-Whitewater Chamber Singers.
• April 13: Noon — Faculty member Michael Hackett, jazz.
• April 20: Noon — Faculty member Benjamin Whitcomb, cello.
• April 27: Noon — Faculty member, Daffyd Bevil, french horn.
• May 11: Noon — Faculty member, Brian Leeper, Meistersingers virtual choir.
• May 18: Noon — Faculty member, Leanne League, violin.
Please join by tuning in to Facebook.com/uwwmusic every Monday at noon starting April 6 through May 18.
The music department will fill your lunchtime with a mini-concert to start your week on a high note.
To support the department with a donation visit www.uww.edu/give; under the Designation drop-down menu select “other,” and enter “1255” in the text field immediately following the drop-down menu.
