The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released reports in the last four days on 24 traffic crashes, which injured five people and resulted in 15 citations. The tally also included 11 vehicle-deer collisions or near-collisions leading to crashes.
Town of Oakland
A one-vehicle crash at 6 a.m. Nov 28 resulted in two citations to a driver for failure to notify law enforcement officials of a crash and for failure to keep his vehicle under control. The incident took place on U.S. Highway 18 westbound, .67 mile west of Bigelow Road.
Michael John Bonert, 39, of Hopkinton, Iowa, was operating a 2000 Volvo diesel semi tractor-trailer. He escaped injury in the crash.
According to the responding deputy’s crash report, the semi was westbound on Highway 18 when it left the road to the right and went through a ditch, striking a tree. The driver reportedly failed to report the crash to authorities.
The responding deputy noted that the incident resulted in the spill of fuel and coolant into an area creek, which required HAZMAT cleanup.
Town of Jefferson
A one-vehicle crash at 11:10 p.m. Nov. 29 resulted in three citations to a Fort Atkinson driver for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant, hit-and-run to property adjacent to the highway and failure to keep his vehicle under control.
The crash report states that evidence at the scene suggested that the vehicle had been southbound on Highway 26 when it exited onto the off-ramp headed to U.S. Highway 18. It reportedly then left the road to the right and struck a traffic sign. The vehicle then returned to the road and continued south.
The incident damaged a signpost owned by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Town of Palmyra
A one-vehicle crash at 12:10 a.m. Dec. 1 injured one person and resulted in two citations to a Palmyra driver — for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant and for failure to keep his vehicle under control. The incident occurred on County Highway E southbound, .26 mile north of Brennan Road.
Patrick M. Rizzio Jr., 33, was operating a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado light pick-up truck. He received “suspected minor injuries,” the report said, and was transported via ambulance to the Aurora Medical Center in Summit.
According to the crash report, the vehicle was southbound on Highway E where tire tracks left at the scene indicate the driver failed to negotiate a left curve.
The vehicle went off the road and into the west shoulder and ditch, the report said. From there, it reportedly ran down into and over a field access drive and went airborne, landing in the west ditch on the south side of the drive.
The pick-up truck came to rest against some trees along the west ditch, the report said.
The incident damaged ditchline property and trees owned by the Jefferson County Highway Department.
Town of Koshkonong
A one-vehicle crash at 3:07 a.m. Dec. 12 resulted in a citation to a Fort Atkinson driver for failure to keep his vehicle under control. The crash took place on County Highway N northbound, 192 feet north of Homestead Road.
Joshua Rendle Dennis Aney, 24 — driving a 2004 Dodge Stratus four-door car, owned by John S. Anholt of Fort Atkinson — escaped injury in the crash.
The crash report states the vehicle was northbound on Highway N when it veered swiftly to the right and entered the ditch.
The front of the vehicle struck an embankment, causing heavy front-end damage, the report said. The car managed to get back onto the road, where it came to rest facing north in the northbound lane.
The driver explained that he had swerved to avoid a deer in the road.
Town of Milford
A two-vehicle crash at 6:30 a.m. Dec. 1 caused possible injury to two people and led to a citation to a Johnson Creek driver for operating left of center. The incident occurred on County Highway A, 180 feet east of Meyer Lane, near N7769 County Highway A.
The crash report characterized William H. Puttkamer, 90, Johnson Creek — operating a 2012 Cadillac hatchback — as “confused or disoriented” after the crash. He received “possible injury” but did not require ambulance transport, the report said.
Meanwhile, Patricia Mae Billings, 59, was operating a 2019 Toyota Camry. She received “possible injury” in the crash and was trapped in her vehicle, having to be extricated, but reportedly did not require ambulance transport.
According to the report, the Cadillac was southbound in the northbound lane as the Toyota approached. Noticing this, Billings evasive action by swerving but was unable to avoid a collision.
The Cadillac struck the Toyota before returning to its own lane, the report said. Puttkamer reportedly then overcorrected and his Cadillac came to rest on the east side of the road, on the shoulder.
The Toyota, meanwhile, came to rest in the northbound lane.
Town of Koshkonong
A one-vehicle crash at 10:36 p.m. Dec. 1 resulted in four citations to a Johnson Creek driver — for deviating from the designated lane, inattentive driving, operating a motor vehicle without the required insurance, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.
Darwin Michael Copley, 24 — operating a 2016 Chrysler four-door automobile owned by Christopher P. Martin of Johnson Creek — escaped injury in the crash.
According to the crash report, the Chrysler was eastbound on Highway 18 when it crossed the center-line. It then continued, crossing the oncoming traffic lane and striking a mailbox at W9336 U.S. Highway 18.
The car continued east in the ditchline, the report noted, and then re-entered the road, continuing east on Highway 18. The driver did not report the incident.
The vehicle later was identified after it was involved in a separate traffic stop shortly thereafter at the intersection of U.S. Highway 18 and State Highway 89.
The initial crash damaged a mailbox at W9336 Highway 18, Cambridge, owned by Ryan Michael Ellickson, as well as ditchline property owned by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Town of Koshkonong
A one-vehicle crash at 2:45 a.m. Nov. 24 sent two people to the hospital and resulted in a citation to a Jefferson driver for violating the restrictions on her graduated driver’s license. The incident took place on State Highway 26 northbound, 770 feet south of Koshkonong Lake Road.
The driver, Amelia E. Verela, 16, received “possible injuries” in the crash, as did a passenger, her sister, Alekxa Ernestina Garcia, 14, Jefferson. They both received ambulance transport to Fort Memorial Hospital to be checked over.
Verela was operating a 2012 Chevrolet four-door automobile owned by Yuridia L. Lopez Barradas, Jefferson.
The crash report states the vehicle was northbound on Highway 26 when the driver saw a deer in the road and swerved to try to avoid it. She then lost control of the vehicle, which then went into the median, struck a sign and cable barrier.
Since the Verela had her sister with her in her car, that reportedly qualified as a violation of the prohibition on graduated driver’s license-holders having passengers. This was Verela’s first offense.
The incident damaged a traffic signpost and cable barrier owned by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
