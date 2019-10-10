JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released reports in the last three days on a total of 29 traffic crashes, which resulted in 10 citations and injured five people.
The tally also included 22 vehicle-deer crashes and one weather-related incident linked to strong cross-winds.
Town of Palmyra
A one-vehicle rollover at 9:42 p.m. Sept. 25 resulted in two citations to a Whitewater driver. The incident occurred at N1718 County Highway E.
The sheriff's department received a report from a caller on a rollover accident in a field across from the above address. When emergency personnel arrived, a male driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, had gotten out of the vehicle.
He complained of chest pain, and cuts and scrapes as a result of the accident.
The driver, Edwin L. Mathews, 32, Whitewater, faces the two citations. He received "suspected serious injury" in the crash and was transported via ambulance to Aurora Medical Center in Summit.
Mathews was operating a 1995 Chevrolet Blazer "carryall" when the crash occurred.
The crash report notes that the vehicle had rolled a number of times before coming to rest on its roof. Tire marks on the road showed that the vehicle had been southbound, the report said, and it rolled off the roadway into a field on the west side of the road.
Town of Jefferson
A two-vehicle crash at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 29 resulted in a citation to a driver from Woodstock, Ill., for making an unlawful U-turn/failing to exercise due care.
The same driver also received suspected minor injury in the crash and was transported via ambulance to the Fort Memorial Hospital to be checked over.
The incident took place on U.S. Highway 18 westbound at the intersection with State Highway 89 northbound.
Erren Castaneda, 62, was operating a 2002 Honda Accord car and carrying passenger, Rosa Castaneda, 62, also of Woodstock, Ill. She received no injuries.
The second vehicle involved was a 1996 Dodge pick-up truck owned and driven by James D. Pankow, 53, Jefferson. He received "possible injury" in the crash but did not require ambulance transport.
The crash report states the Honda was westbound on Highway 18, coming to the intersection with Highway 89, when the driver moved into the right lane.
The truck also was westbound on Highway 18 behind the car.
Castaneda then turned to the left for a U-turn right in front of the truck, the report said. The truck driver reportedly slammed on the brakes, but he could not avoid a collision.
The car came to rest in the northbound lane of Highway 89 and the truck came to rest in the westbound lane of Highway 18, blocking the right turn lane of that highway.
Town of Koshkonong
A one-vehicle crash on County Highway J at 6:36 p.m. Sept. 29 resulted in four citations to a Fort Atkinson driver. The incident took place on Highway J, about one mile west of State Highway 89.
Macarthur Charles Renz, 23, faces citations for failure to notify law enforcement officials of an accident, for open intoxicants in the vehicle as the driver, for failure to keep his vehicle under control and for hit-and-run.
He was driving a 2014 Ford Fusion four-door and also carrying a passenger, Luciano Mata III, 24.
According to the responding deputy's report, the Ford was westbound on Highway J when it crossed the center-line, and went off the road and into the ditch.
There, it struck a utility pole and rolled, ultimately rolling back onto all four wheels and coming to rest in a cornfield.
The report noted that the driver had left the scene before law enforcement authorities arrived, but the vehicle was left in the field.
The incident damaged ditchline property owned by Dale Schroedl at 117 Marion St., Cambridge, and a Wisconsin Electric utility pole.
Town of Ixonia
A one-vehicle crash at 10:14 p.m. Oct. 3 resulted in four citations to a Watertown driver. The incident took place on Wisconsin Avenue, 199 feet south of the State Highway 16 westbound bridge.
Kyle Joseph Burg, 24, faces citations for failure to have the required insurance, failure to keep his vehicle under control, failure to notify law enforcement officials of a crash, and for hit-and-run to property adjacent to the highway.
Burg was driving a 2009 Mazda four-door car when the crash occurred.
According to the crash report, the car was northbound on the Ski Slide overpass over Highway 16 when it struck the guardrail.
When law enforcement officials arrived, the vehicle was unoccupied.
Finding the vehicle registered to Kyle Burg, officials got a hold of him and determined him to be the driver.
Burg told deputies that he had struck the guardrail and admitted to leaving the scene because he had no insurance.
A clear glass device for smoking marijuana was found in the vehicle, the report noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.