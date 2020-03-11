JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released reports in the last three days on 21 traffic crashes, most of them minor fender-benders or vehicle-deer collisions. The latter accounted for 14 of the incidents, and there also was a vehicle-coyote collision.
Town of Watertown
A Sussex man received "possible injury" and faces one citation in connection with a one-vehicle crash which took place at 8:46 p.m. March 6. The incident occurred on Highway 16 near Beggan Lane.
James C. Anderson, 57 — operating a 2012 Toyota Camry sedan — was transported via ambulance to Aurora Medical Center in Summit to be checked out. He faces a citation for failure to keep his vehicle under control in connection with the crash.
According to the responding deputy, the driver said he has Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and was in the middle of a coughing fit when his vehicle left the road and struck a culvert on the west side of a driveway.
The vehicle came to rest to the east side of the same drive. The driver reported back pain following the crash.
The deputy detected a strong odor of intoxicating beverages and Anderson admitted to consuming intoxicants earlier in the day, submitting to a preliminary breath test.
However, the results of the test came back with a negligible reading of .008 percent, well below the legal limit for driving.
The incident damaged property owned by Logan Glenn Hildebrandt at W2623 State Highway 18, Watertown.
