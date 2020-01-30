JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released reports in the last two days on 21 traffic crashes which injured three people and resulted in four citations.
The tally also includes four vehicle-deer collisions, one vehicle-cow collision and six weather-related crashes.
There also are some pending reports which have yet to be processed and released.
Town of Koshkonong
A one-vehicle crash at 7:54 a.m. Jan. 27 resulted in “suspected minor injury” to a Muskego driver, who was transported via ambulance for medical treatment following the crash.
The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 12 westbound, 692 feet south of Knaack Court.
Marnie E. Wolf, 41, of Muskego — operating a 2003 Pontiac Vibe sport utility vehicle, owned by Tracy M. Sigmund, Fort Atkinson — was transported to the Fort Memorial Hospital following the cash.
According to the responding deputy’s crash report, the Vibe was northbound on Highway 12, negotiating a curve in icy road conditions, when it entered the right shoulder and then struck a tree.
The tree, on property at W5392 Cheesebrough Road, Fort Atkinson, and owned by Tarama D. Hedrick, sustained damage in the accident.
Town of Jefferson
A two-vehicle crash at 6:02 p.m. Jan. 27 resulted in possible injury and a citation for inattentive driving to a Whitewater woman. The incident took place on County Highway D near Markert Road.
Emily Sue Swanson, 19, operating a Pontiac, received “possible injury,” the crash report stated, but did not require ambulance transport.
Meanwhile, Charles A. McAllister, 56, Jefferson, was operating a 1996 Chevrolet Express light truck/van. He was not injured in the crash and received no citations.
The crash report states the Pontiac was southbound on Highway D near Markert Road. Swanson said she was unfamiliar with the area and looking down at the GPS on her phone.
The next thing she knew, she said, the airbag had deployed following a crash. She admitted she had not been paying attention to the road.
Meanwhile, the Chevrolet was southbound on Highway D with ladders on its top. McAllister said the ladders had started to rattle on the top of the truck so he had slowed.
At this point, McAllister noted that the Pontiac was approaching swiftly. He braked, saying he hoped the brake lights would alert the other driver, but Swanson did not slow, so then he accelerated in attempt to avoid a collision.
The Pontiac then struck the back of the Chevrolet, the report said. The Chevrolet subsequently went down an embankment and struck a pole, causing damage to property belonging to Brian D. Statz at N4259 County Highway D, Helenville.
Town of Milford
A Watertown driver faces two citations in connection with a two-vehicle crash at 2:51 p.m. Jan. 28. The incident also injured one person.
The crash occurred at the intersection of County Highway Q and Highway 19.
Karla Jo Wagoner, 46, Watertown, faces citations for driving a motor vehicle without the required insurance and for failure to yield the right of way from a stop sign. She was not injured in the crash.
Meanwhile, Cathy F. Zimmerman, 52, Watertown, received “suspected minor injuries” in the crash and was transported via ambulance to the Watertown hospital.
According to the crash report, the Fusion was southbound on Highway Q when its driver stopped at the stop sign and then started to turn left onto Highway 19.
The Fusion driver said she thought she had had enough space, but that turned out not to be true.
Meanwhile, the Focus was westbound on Highway 19 when the Fusion driver failed to yield the right of way from the stop sign and struck the Focus.
Town of Koshkonong
A two-vehicle crash at 4:47 p.m. Jan. 28 resulted in a citation to a Fort Atkinson driver for unsafe passing on the right. The incident took place on U.S. Highway 12 eastbound at the intersection with County Line Road.
Tara Lee Root, 39, Fort Atkinson, faces the citation. She was operating a 2006 Toyota Sienna van.
Meanwhile, Clayton James Ehrke, 24, Fort Atkinson, was operating a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze four-door car.
The report states that the two vehicles were southbound on Highway 12 when the Chevrolet driver signaled and began a left turn to head east on Tri-County Road.
The Toyota driver said she thought there was enough room to go around the other vehicle on the right, but that was not the case.
At the Toyota attempted to pass the Chevrolet, the Toyota struck the rear passenger corner of the Chevrolet.
