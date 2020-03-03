JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released reports on 27 traffic crashes in the last eight days, which injured one person and resulted in 18 citations.
The tally also included nine vehicle-deer collisions and six weather-related crashes, as well as one crash precipitated by a turkey in the road.
Town of Jefferson
A two-vehicle crash at 5:14 p.m. Feb. 17 injured one person. The incident took place on County Highway Y northbound, 155 feet north of Will Road.
Matthew Walter Lyle Rolain, 32, Janesville, was operating a 2001 Ford Explorer light truck when the crash occurred.
Meanwhile, Zhe Chen, 28, of Beijing, China, was operating a 2020 Hyundai Accent four-door car owned by the Thrifty rental service of Chicago, carrying passenger Ang Li, 32, also of Beijing.
Li received "suspected minor injury" in the crash but did not require ambulance transportation, the report said.
According to the responding deputy, the Ford was headed northwest on Highway Y when it failed to negotiate a curve and slid into the southeast lane, side-swiping the Hyundai. The driver took off on foot and left the scene, the report said, leaving his vehicle in the lane of traffic.
Snowy road conditions were cited as a factor in the crash.
The incident remains under investigation and a citation might yet be issued, sheriff's records office officials said.
Town of Sumner
A one-vehicle crash at 3:23 a.m. Feb. 18 resulted in three citations to a Johnson Creek driver. The incident occurred on State Highway 106 eastbound, .31 mile south of Klement Road.
Loretta L. Hall, 53, faces three citations in connection with the crash: for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license- first offense, driving too fast for conditions and for failure to keep her vehicle under control.
Hall was operating a 2000 Toyota Camry four-door car.
The crash report states that a deputy discovered the Toyota in the ditch while on patrol. The vehicle was located on the east side of the highway near W8635 Highway 106. No driver or occupant was present, the report said.
The responding deputy determined that the vehicle appeared to have been headed east when it entered the east ditch-line and struck a fence on the east side of the road, coming to rest facing west.
Contacting the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the sheriff's department identified the vehicle owner, finding that person's driving status expired.
The responding deputy noted that Hall had been operating the vehicle too fast for conditions on the icy, snow-covered road and she failed to maintain control of the vehicle. After the crash, she left the scene, the report said.
Town of Sumner
A one-vehicle crash at 4:25 p.m. Feb. 21 injured the driver and resulted in two citations to her for failure to keep her vehicle under control and failure to wear a seatbelt. The incident took place on Blackhawk Island Road, 1.28 miles west of State Highway 26 northbound.
Cassandra Sue Werner, 34, Fort Atkinson, was operating a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country van owned by Ryan L. Werner, Fort Atkinson, when the crash occurred.
She sustained "suspected minor injuries" in the crash, the report said, and was transported via ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital in Fort Atkinson for treatment.
The responding deputy's report noted that the department was called to a one-vehicle crash on Blackhawk Island Road in which the caller said she had struck a tree with her vehicle.
Werner said she was driving west, headed to work, when her Chrysler went into a spin and she did not remember anything after that. She said she woke in the van and did not know what had happened.
The responding deputy noted that the road mostly was clear of ice except for two small spots and there was "no way the vehicle could have slid on that ice."
Tire tracks in the snow on the north side of Blackhawk Island Road appeared to show a large vehicle eastbound instead of westbound.
The road entered a curve at that point and the driver reportedly failed to negotiate the curve. The vehicle came to rest on a rotten tree, with branches and snow accumulated under the van.
The van's airbags deployed in the incident and the seatbelt was locked tight as it had not been worn during the crash, the report stated.
Town of Cold Spring
A two-vehicle crash on County Highway N resulted in a citation to a Fort Atkinson man for operating a motor vehicle without the required insurance. The incident occurred on Highway N southbound, 746 feet west of Trewyn Road.
Dakota Kenneth William Darr, who faces the citation, was operating a 2007 Pontiac Torrent four-door hatchback which also carred passengers Wyatt D. Darr, 6, Fort Atkinson, who was in a child seat at the time of the crash; and Nicholas J. A. Andersen, 8, Fort Atkinson.
Neither passenger sustained injury in the crash.
Meanwhile, Bryce Daniel Haupt, 22, Sturtevant, was operating a 2004 Buick Century four-door car when the crash took place.
According to the responding deputy's report, the Pontiac was southbound on Highway N while the Buick was southbound on Highway N.
Darr reportedly saw a turkey landing in the middle of the road, while another turkey crossed the road directly in front of his windshield. He then slammed on the brakes, the report said.
Haupt, meanwhile, saw the turkeys as well and tried to stop, but did not have time to avoid striking the Pontiac from behind.
The Pontiac then continued onto the shoulder and into the ditch after the impact.
Town of Ixonia
A one-vehicle crash at 1:46 a.m. Feb. 22 resulted in two citations to a Watertown driver. The incident took place on County Highway F at the roundabout connection with Highway 16.
James Russell Stevens, 19, was operating a 2017 Chevrolet Impala four-door car. He faces citations for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant and for operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration-first offense.
According to the crash report, the vehicle was westbound on Highway 16 when Stevens failed to negotiate a roundabout and his Chevrolet went off the road, striking a utility pole on the right side of the roundabout.
The incident damaged the pole, owned by Wisconsin Electric.
City of Fort Atkinson
A Milwaukee driver faces five citations in connection with a crash that occurred after his vehicle was being pursued by Fort Atkinson police.
The incident occurred at 7:58 a.m. Feb. 24 on Rockwell Avenue at the intersection with Whitewater Avenue, 389 feet west of U.S. Highway 12 eastbound.
Patrick Jadon Hawthorne, Jr., 34, faces the citations for: fleeing/eluding law enforcement officers, hit-and-run, speeding in a school zone at 20 miles per hour or more over the limit; operating a motor vehicle with a revoked driver's license, his fourth offense; and for failure to stop at a stop sign.
Hawthorne was operating a 2009 Mercury Mountaineer sport utility vehicle owned by Tabitha R. Bickert of Jefferson when the crash occurred.
The crash report states that after being involved in a pursuit with the Fort Atkinson Police Department, Hawthorne headed south on Whitewater Avenue and attempted to turn west onto Rockwell Avenue.
There the SUV ran over a stop sign owned by the City of Fort Atkinson before hitting a snowdrift and a house located at 1000 Whitewater Ave. The home, owned by Adam Curtis Boss, sustained property damage.
Following these collisions, Hawthorne reportedly drove off again in the Mercury, heading west on Rockwell Avenue.
Town of Farmington
A one-vehicle crash at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 24 resulted in two citations to a Whitewater driver. The incident took place on County Highway D at the intersection of Interstate 94.
Donald Norman Bowman 50, faces citations for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant, third offense; and operating a motor vehicle without the required insurance in connection with the crash.
He was not injured in the incident.
Bowman was operating a 1999 Toyota Forerunner car when the crash occurred, the report said.
The responding deputy noted that the vehicle was southbound on Highway D when it hit the guardrail on the west side of the road. The Toyota then rolled at least once, coming to rest on its tires, blocking the southbound lane of Highway D.
The driver admitted that he was drunk at the time of the crash, according to the report, which further indicates Bowman failed field sobriety tests.
The incident damaged a guardrail end owned by the Jefferson County Highway Department.
Town of Ixonia
A one-vehicle crash at 11:32 a.m. Feb. 26 resulted in a citation to an Ixonia man for texting while driving. The incident occurred on North Road, .25 mile north of U.S. Highway 16 westbound.
Justin Allen Arnold 25, was operating a 2011 Hyundai Sonata four-door car when the crash took place.
The deputy's report states the vehicle was southbound on North Road when Arnold admittedly checked his cell phone for a text and drove off the west side of the road.
The Hyundai continued down the ditch-line, the report said, coming to rest in front of a private driveway.
The driver was alone in the vehicle, the report stated. No injuries are noted.
