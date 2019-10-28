JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released reports Monday on 26 traffic crashes which injured three people and resulted in four citations. The tally also included 19 car-deer collisions resulting in crashes, as well as a few minor fender-benders.
In addition, a number of recent crash reports still were being processed, sheriff's department officials said.
Town of Watertown
A one-vehicle crash at 12:33 p.m. Oct. 11 injured one person and resulted in a citation to the driver for failure to keep his vehicle under control.
Driver Migual Alejandro Cruz, 21, Lake Mills, was transported via ambulance to the Watertown Regional Medical Center for treatment following the crash. The incident took place on County Highway A northbound, 1,140 feet east of Hilltop Road.
Cruz was operating a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu four-door car. The report prepared by the responding deputy notes that the vehicle was northbound on Highway A when the crash occurred.
The driver reportedly admitted that he was going "way too fast and not paying attention," the report states.
Cruz then lost control of the vehicle, which went into the east ditch and rolled onto its roof in a small creek. The incident damaged ditchline property owned by the Jefferson County Highway Department as well as property owned by Jerry V. Kramer at N8642 County Highway A.
Town of Milford
A one-vehicle crash at 4:43 a.m. Oct. 12 resulted in three citations to the driver. The incident occurred on County Highway A southbound, 687 feet east of County Highway Q southbound.
The driver, Felipe De Jesus Arana Alonso, 19, faces three citations: for violating the absolute sobriety requirement for young drivers, for hit-and-run to property adjacent to the highway, and for failure to keep his vehicle under control.
Alonso was operating a 2014 Kia four-door car when the crash occurred.
According to the crash report, the vehicle was southbound on Highway W when the driver straightened out a left curve and the vehicle left the road to the right. The vehicle then struck a mailbox and newspaper box at W6370 County Highway A.
From there, the vehicle hit a large flowerpot.
Beginning to move back onto the road, the vehicle then struck the edge of a handrail for a business located at W6376 County Highway A.
Town of Sullivan
A one-vehicle crash at 9:20 am. Oct. 12 injured one person and resulted in a citation to a Jefferson driver for failure to keep his vehicle under control. The incident took place on County Highway F.
The driver, Seth James E. Warichak, 18, Jefferson, received "suspected minor injury" in the crash but did not require ambulance transport.
Warichak was operating a 1997 Chevrolet light truck owned by Margaret E. Warichak of Jefferson when the crash took place.
According to the official crash narrative prepared by the responding sheriff's deputy, the vehicle was northbound on Highway F when the incident occurred.
The report indicates that the driver said he was using a hands-free cell phone when he lost reception. He then looked down at the phone, and when he looked up there was a raccoon-sized animal in the road.
Warichak reportedly swerved, and the vehicle began to fishtail. It then rolled, damaging a mailbox at N5768 Highway F on the west side of the road. The vehicle came to rest on its driver's side facing east, partially in the southbound lane.
The incident damaged property owned by Troy B. Krzyston on Highway F, as well as ditchline property owned by the Jefferson County Highway Department.
