JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released reports this week on 23 traffic crashes, 20 of them vehicle-deer collisions. The tally resulted in six citations and injured four people.
The tally also included three crashes related to frost and ice on the roads.
Town of Farmington
A two-vehicle crash at 8:37 p.m. Nov. 24 resulted in a citation to a Beaver Dam driver for unsafe lane deviation. The incident caused “possible injury” to the other driver involved.
The crash took place on Interstate 94 westbound, .48 mile east of County Highway D.
Carmelo Hector Rosado, 41, was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima four-door car.
Meanwhile, Gerald Novotny, 67, Madison, was transported via ambulance to the Aurora Medical Center in Summit for treatment. He was operating a 2010 Ford Fusion four-door car. According to the responding deputy’s crash report, both vehicles were westbound on I-94 when Rosado said he attempted to move from lane two to lane one. Evidence at the scene suggests that the Nissan moved to the first lane and struck the Ford.
The Nissan reportedly then entered the median and came to rest, while the Ford spun and came to rest on the roadway.
Town of Aztalan
A two-vehicle crash at 12:12 p.m. Nov. 25 injured one person and resulted in a citation to a Johnson Creek driver for failure to yield the right of way. The incident occurred on Jefferson Road at the intersection with State Highway 26.
Larry W. Erb, 81, of Freeport, Ill. — driving a 2017 Dodge Caravan van, owned by Monroe Trucking Company Inc. of Monroe — received “suspected minor injuries” but did not require ambulance transport. The van also carried passenger Richard C. Fuchs, 73, of Warren, Ill., who was not injured. Meanwhile, Alice Rita Pingel, 65, Johnson Creek, was operating a 2016 Buick sport utility vehicle.
Town of Jefferson
A Milwaukee driver received three citations following a two-vehicle crash at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26, and both drivers faced “suspected minor injuries.” The incident took place on U.S. Highway 18 eastbound at the intersection with County Highway D southbound.
Jayne Mari Meske, 43, Jefferson — operating a 2016 Ford four-door hatchback — sustained “suspected minor injuries” and was transported via ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital.
Meanwhile, a 2008 Saturn four-door owned by Laroy T. Tillman of Milwaukee, was driven by D’Angelo L. Pompey, Jr. 19, Milwaukee.
Pompey faces citations for failure to yield the right of way from a stop sign, displaying false vehicle registration and for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, his second offense within three years.
Pompey also is listed as receiving “suspected minor injuries” and was transported by ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital. A passenger, Johnnie L. Jones, 14, Milwaukee, was not injured, the report said.
The crash report states that the Ford was eastbound on Highway 18 while the Saturn was southbound on Highway D. The Saturn driver reportedly failed to stop at the stop sign and the car entered the intersection, colliding with the front end of the Ford.
The Ford came to rest facing southeast in the eastbound lane of Highway 18, while the Saturn came to rest facing northwest in the middle of County Highway D on the south side of the intersection.
