Twenty-two area students were honored at the Madison College-Watertown scholarship awards ceremony, held Friday, Jan. 17, at Watertown Country Club. In all, 31 scholarships were presented, totaling more than $28,500 in donations by area businesses, clubs, individuals and memorial funds. The scholarship recipients are pictured above, from left to right: Front row — Genesis Vega Roca and Megan Himmerich of Watertown, Alicia Hotmar of Reeseville, Paige Zastrow of Waterown, Jodi Freson of Deerfield and Leslie Miller of Horicon. Middle row — Audrey Boyd of Lebanon, Chelsea Gutzdorf, Sierra Harper and Emma Flegel of Watertown, Marissa Julseth of Edgerton, Abby Stelse of Jefferson and Katrina Orzechowski of Sun Prairie. Back row — Susan Mertin of Waterloo, Marisa Ludlum of Stoughton, Breanna Zubke and Kyle Kunz of Watertown, Tylynn Vidar of Jefferson, Abigail Adams of Watertown, Alexandra Timpe of Cambria, Taylor Masek of Edgerton and Ashley Ruffner of Juneau.