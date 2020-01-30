WATERTOWN — Twenty-two area students were honored at the Madison College-Watertown scholarship awards ceremony, held Friday, Jan. 17, at Watertown Country Club.
In all, 31 scholarships were presented, totaling more than $28,500 in donations by area businesses, clubs, individuals and memorial funds. It was the largest number of scholarships awarded and the most scholarship money distributed since the Watertown Scholarship Program began 36 years ago.
The following students received scholarships this year:
• Edward Joseph “Eddy” Bailey Memorial Scholarship was presented to Kyle Kunz.
• Jodi Heller/Heritage Homes Memorial Scholarship was presented to Jodi Freson.
• John and Catherine Clifford Memorial Scholarship was presented to Ashley Ruffner and Genesis Vega Roca.
• Kiwanis Club of Watertown Scholarship was presented to Emma Flegel and Brittany Wiltse.
• Kristi Marie Rhodes Haeger Memorial Scholarship was presented to Abigail Adams, Marissa Julseth, Marissa Ludlum and Abby Stelse.
• Madison College Watertown Staff Scholarship was presented to Abby Stelse.
• Watertown Anonymous Nursing Scholarship was presented to Emma Flegel and Taylor Masek.
• Watertown Community Foundation Scholarship was presented to Audrey Boyd, Sierra Harper, Megan Himmerich and Genesis Vega Roca.
• Watertown Regional Medical Center Scholarship was presented to Tylynn Vidar.
• Watertown Rotary Club Scholarship was presented to Abigail Adams and Chelsea Gutzdorf.
• Women in Transition Scholarship was presented to Jodi Freson, Chelsea Gutzdorf, Marissa Julseth, Marisa Ludlum, Alexandra Timpe, Paige Zastrow and Breanna Zubke.
• 7-Up and Dr. Pepper of Watertown Scholarship was presented to Alicia Hotmar, Katrina Orzechowski, Susan Mertin, Leslie Miller and Breanna Zubke.
Since 1993, the Watertown Scholarships Program has awarded more than $450,000 to nearly 200 Madison College-Watertown students.
For more information about Madison College-Watertown or the Watertown Scholarships program, call (920) 206-8000, visit madisoncollege.edu/watertown-campus or stop by the campus at 1300 W. Main St., from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday.
