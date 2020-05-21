LAKE MILLS — Tyranena Brewery is hosting “Brews and Bingo” July 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. to benefit the Humane Society of Jefferson County. Come and have fun while supporting the furry friends at the shelter.
The event will take place in the Tyranena Beer Garden, located at 1025 Owen St. in Lake Mills.
Bingo cards cost $10 (players can use the same card all night) and Tyranena will donate $1 for every pint of beer purchased. Food from Doyle’s Dogs and a bake sale to enjoy a delicious brownie, cookie or cupcake will be available for purchase and there will be lots of prizes.
