JEFFERSON — If your pup could use a “spring cleaning,” head to Tyranena Brewing Company in Lake Mills on Saturday, June 27, for its annual dog wash.
It can be a hassle to get your pooch in the bathtub for a good scrub, but for only $15 volunteers will bathe your dog for you. For an additional $5, persons also can have their dog’s nails trimmed courtesy of the Lake Mills Veterinary Clinic.
To top it off, dog owners receive a coupon for a free pint of Tyranena brew with every wash. The dog wash runs from noon to 3 p.m. and proceeds from this event benefit the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
Dogs in attendance should be well behaved, on leash and current on vaccinations.
Call (920) 674-2048 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.