The United Way of Jefferson & North Walworth Counties officially announces it will not be hosting its annual chili cook-off event following the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce annual Holiday Parade on Nov. 14.
The United Way Board of Directors unanimously voted to cancel this year’s event in lieu of the COVID pandemic.
“Our United Way is incredibly sad to have made the decision to cancel this year’s chili cook-off,” stated Megan Hartwick, United Way executive director. “However, given the short duration of the cook-off and the large number of individuals who attend, we simply did not feel we could safely host the event, and we have to keep the health and well-being of our communities as our top priority.”
The event is held each year following the Holiday Parade and boasts 20 chili cookers serving their recipes to the public. On average, the event raises approximately $1,500 in support of the United Way Campaign.
“Although our primary purpose of the chili cook-off each year is to simply gather community members and celebrate the merriness of the holiday season, the night also serves as a fundraiser for our annual campaign,” Hartwick added. “In a year that is already bringing its own set of unique fundraising challenges, it was not easy to decide to cancel something that would further impact our organization financially. But again, the health and safety of our communities, our volunteers and our staff is our primary focus.”
Community members are being encouraged to make chili at their homes on Saturday, Nov. 14, and share a picture with a post on Facebook tagging the United Way page (@uwjnwc).
“Although we can’t celebrate with chili in the way we’d all like to right now, we’d love to still see community members cook up their best chili recipes to share with their household,” Hartwick stated. “It would be a great way to warm up before heading out to enjoy the Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce Holiday Parade, which we’re encouraging folks to still attend while wearing their masks and socially distancing from others.”
Anyone who still would like to donate to the 2020 United Way Campaign can mail in a donation to 734 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538 or an online donation can be made at https://uwjnwc.com/get-involved/give/.
“We appreciate everyone’s support and understanding regarding our decision, and we look forward to hosting this popular event once again in 2021,” Hartwick concluded.
Anyone who has any questions can contact the United Way office directly at (920) 563-8880 or unitedway@idcnet.com.
For more information about the local United Way, visit www.uwjnwc.com or “like” the Facebook page at “United Way of Jefferson & North Walworth Counties.” For details regarding the United Way’s online volunteer tool, visit www.volunteermain.com.
