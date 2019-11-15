The United Way of Jefferson & North Walworth Counties (UWJNWC) will begin accepting applications Dec. 2 from local nonprofit organizations that wish to become United Way partner agencies and receive grant funding during 2020.
“We are so proud to have provided grant support to 30 local nonprofit organizations as our partner agencies during 2019,” states Megan Hartwick, UWJNWC executive director. “Although our existing partner agencies continue to have a higher need for increased funding for their programs and services, we are always encouraging new nonprofit organizations to consider applying for United Way funding.
“We want to ensure we are connecting with the best organizations possible to help us continue to uphold our mission to fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our communities,” she added.
To be eligible to apply for United Way partner agency grant funding, an organization must maintain current tax-exempt status under section 501(c)3 or fall under the tax-exempt umbrella of a government agency, school or church. All applicants also must provide direct services to individuals within United Way’s service area and those services must be focused on at least one of United Way’s main impact areas — health, education and/or financial stability.
Qualified applicants also must: 1) account to the general public through the publication of an annual report or other appropriate means; 2) agree to comply with the UWJNWC’s partner agency agreement; 3) show that service(s) are not primarily for the benefit of any specific religious or political purpose, 4) demonstrate that service(s) are made available to all in the target population, regardless of the individuals’ ability to pay; 5) submit all required elements of the United Way grant process and participate in an agency grant interview.
“One of the greatest advantages a donor has in donating to United Way is the high level of accountability we hold our grant recipients to,” Hartwick stated. “Our organization requires and reviews a very thorough application, including budgets, profit and loss statements, annual audits, statistics on those served, client success stories, detailed descriptions on how grant funds would be utilized, program outcomes and much more.”
Each applicant, she said, also has to participate in an interview process following the submission of their application.
“It is an extensive process that ensures the generous donations we’ve received from our communities during our campaign are allocated in the most effective and impactful way possible,” Hartwick noted. “It’s incredibly important to our United Way that we serve as great stewards of our donor dollars.”
Hartwick reviews every application and participates in every interview.
Approximately five additional “review teams,” comprised of members of the UWJNWC Board of Directors and community volunteers, also review applications and participate in the corresponding interviews. Each review team member completes a survey with their feedback on each applicant.
The board of directors then makes the final allocation decisions based on the review team feedback, application/interview details, and funds available from the 2019 campaign.
Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Jan. 17. All applicants will be required to participate in an interview in February 2020, and then will be notified of the United Way board of director’s final decisions regarding funding by late March 2020.
Those approved for funding will receive equal payments quarterly throughout 2020.
The applications all are completed and reviewed online. Any local nonprofit organization interested in applying for 2020 United Way funding should contact the United Way office to obtain log-in access to the site.
Any community member interested in participating in the agency grant application review and interview process also can contact United Way at (920) 563-8880 or unitedway@idcnet.com. Grant information also can be found on the United Way website at www.uwjnwc.com under the “Grant Process” page.
The United Way of Jefferson & North Walworth Counties supports 30 local nonprofit organizations that provide critical health and human services to those in need. UWJNWC also provides support to four community programs and multiple pillar grant community projects each year.
This network of helping services can be described as a “safety net” for those in need in the agency’s midst. Whether it is transitional housing, literacy education, after-school programs and education, health and dental care, end-of-life care, mentoring programs, job training or disaster relief, the United Way identifies the greatest needs in the community and helps to fund agencies that can meet those needs.
United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in its communities.
For more information about the local United Way, visit www.uwjnwc.com or “like” the Facebook page at “United Way of Jefferson & North Walworth Counties.” For details regarding the United Way’s online volunteer platform, visit www.volunteermain.com.
