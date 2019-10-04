The United Way of Jefferson and North Walworth Counties is hosting its 20th Annual Chili Cook-off event on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m. at the Fort Atkinson Municipal Building, 30 N. Water St.
The event once again will follow the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce Holiday Parade.
“We are so excited to be hosting our 20th annual United Way Chili Cook-off,” stated Megan Hartwick, United Way executive director. “The cook-off continues to serve as a wonderful community event, as well as a nice fundraiser for our United Way campaign.
“We had over 400 community members join us last year and we raised over $1,500 towards our record-breaking 2018 campaign,” she noted. “Since we’re celebrating 20 years of chili cooking this year, we hope to have our largest crowd and best fundraising night yet.”
United Way is seeking participants to join in the event and share their delicious chili recipes with the community.
“We have been lucky to have been at capacity the past few years of our event — with 18 chili recipes — and this year we’re adding two more spots in honor of our 20th annual event, offering 20 different chilis to our guests,” Hartwick said. “We were very lucky to have so many wonderful organizations and groups participate in the event last year – varying from partner agencies, to business owners, to individuals, to the Fort Atkinson High School culinary arts class. The variety of participants, and the wonderful chilis they make, is part of what makes the cook-off such a great community event.”
Anyone interested in participating in the event can contact the United Way office directly or can print the entry form from the United Way website under the “Events” tab (found at www.uwjnwc.com).
Awards will be given for first, second and third places, as well as Most Innovative, People’s Choice and Best Decorations. The People’s Choice and Best Decorations awards once again will be determined by votes cast by attendees, and volunteers serving as judges will determine the other winners.
United Way also is seeking individuals interested in volunteering their time to help with various tasks at the event, including set-up, admissions, food table sales, ticket sales, judging and cleanup. Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to visit the United Way’s online volunteer platform to review the full details. The direct link is posted below.
Volunteers also can reach out to the United Way office directly.
“Last year we had 16 wonderful volunteers who donated a few hours of their time to help make our event the great success that it was,” Hartwick remarked. “We are always looking to welcome new volunteers, so anyone who is interested in helping with this fun event, or who is interested in tasting up to 20 different chili recipes, can reach out to our office directly or can respond to our needs posted on our volunteer platform.
“I will also be on maternity leave during this year’s event, so we’ll have our wonderful United Way intern, Rachael Chupka, running things that day,” she added. “Dedicated volunteers will certainly help make her job much easier.”
The event will offer a $4 sample cup which allows attendees the chance to taste any or all of the featured chili recipes from local organizations and individuals. The event also will feature a food table offering hotdogs, popcorn and bottled water (all items will cost $1), a 50/50 raffle, and a baked goods table sponsored by local Girl Scout Troop No. 2276.
“Festival Foods is once again serving as the primary sponsor of our event for the sixth year in a row,” Hartwick said, noting that other sponsors include Jones Dairy Farm, Fort HealthCare and FCCU. “Festival is generously donating all of the bowls and spoons for chili tasting, as well as all of the items for our food service table, which allows 100 percent of the funds we raise to be directly applied to our 2019 campaign fundraising efforts. Festival Foods continues to be an incredible community partner for us, and we couldn’t be more grateful for their support.
“We are also excited, as always, to welcome Girl Scout troop No. 2276 back once again to run their amazing baked goods table!” she stated. “We are so proud to support our local Girl Scouts and are always so impressed by the wonderful treats they bring in and the incredible professionalism with which they run their sales.
“We’re so excited to celebrate the 20th year of our signature fall event with our generous community and look forward to another wonderful night at the cook-off,” Hartwick concluded.
Any questions about volunteer opportunities or inquiries regarding participation can be directed to the United Way office at (920) 563-8880 or unitedway@idcnet.com.
The United Way of Jefferson and North Walworth Counties (UWJNWC) supports more than 30 local nonprofit organizations that provide critical health and human services to those in need. UWJNWC also provides support to four community programs and multiple pillar grant community projects each year.
This network of helping services can be described as a “safety net” for those in our midst in need. Whether it is transitional housing, literacy education, after-school programs and education, health and dental care, end of life care, mentoring programs, job training or disaster relief, the United Way identifies the greatest needs in the community and helps to fund agencies that can meet those needs.
United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in the agency’s communities.
For more information about the local United Way, visit www.uwjnwc.com or “like” the Facebook page at “United Way of Jefferson & North Walworth Counties.”
For details regarding the United Way’s online volunteer platform, visit www.volunteermain.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.