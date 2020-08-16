LAKE MILLS — Tyranena Brewing Company will be hosting a “Brews & Bingo” fundraiser to benefit the United Way of Jefferson & North Walworth Counties.
The event will take place at Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24.
There will be $10 bingo cards (with the chance to win many prizes) a 50/50 raffle, and Tyranena also will be generously donating $1 for every pint served during the event. All proceeds will support the 2020 United Way campaign.
“We’re really excited to be hosting our third year of bingo during this great fundraising event with Tyranena,” stated Megan Hartwick, United Way executive director. “We’ve had such successful bingo nights the past two years, so we’re really hoping for strong, continued support this year.
“The Tyranena brewery is such a staple in the Lake Mills community, so we’re looking forward to hosting a great event in their beautiful space, all in support of our local nonprofit partners and community programs,” she added.
There will be a number of great prizes available for bingo winners, including Weber grilling tools, Green Bay Packers apparel, a yeti can coozie, gift certificates and much more. There also will be a Fitbit Charge 3 given away to the winner of a final blackout round at the end of the night.
“Last year we introduced a blackout game to end the night in which the winner received great Brewer tickets,” Hartwick said. “Unfortunately, that cannot be our prize again this year, but we received a great Fitbit donation and will use that for our final game.
“Should there be more than one winner, they will rock/paper/scissors until we have one winner,” she added. “That was quite a fun way to end bingo last year, so we’re looking forward to it again for this year.”
Guests also will be expected to abide by all COVID-related guidelines in place at Tyranena, including limiting table seating to six people or less, not moving tables, using hand sanitizer when ordering outside, and wearing a mask when ordering and visiting the bingo table.
“Our fundraisers are very important to the overall success of our campaign, and this event has been an exciting kick-off fundraiser for the past two years,” Hartwick stated. “But obviously the health and safety of our communities is top priority.
“After reviewing details with the Stacey Schraufnagel, front operations manager at Tyranena, we felt very comfortable with the steps they had taken and feel confident we can still hold this event safely,” she added. “We hope lots of folks will join us.”
More information can be found via the Facebook invite for “Brews & Bingo!” and anyone with any questions can contact Hartwick at (920) 563-8880 or Stacey Schraufnagel of Tyranena at (920) 648-8699 directly.
The United Way of Jefferson & North Walworth Counties’ mission is to fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in its communities. The agency does that by providing support to community programs, projects and local organizations that provide critical health and human services to those in need.
This network of helping services can be described as a “safety net” for those in their midst in need. Whether it is transitional housing, literacy education, after-school programs and education, health and dental care, end-of-life care, mentoring programs, job training or disaster relief, the United Way identifies the greatest needs in its community and helps to fund agencies that can meet those needs.
For more information about the local United Way, visit www.uwjnwc.com or “like” the Facebook page at “United Way of Jefferson & North Walworth Counties.”
For details regarding the United Way’s online volunteer tool, visit www.volunteermain.com.
