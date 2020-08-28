WATERTOWN — The Unity Project-Watertown has announced a public gathering Saturday "to peacefully protest the continued concern of police brutality and unjust force."
It will take place from noon to 3 p.m. at the River Walk Plaza near the Main Street bridge, between First and South Water streets.
"We stand with our law enforcement and their actions to protect our communities. We want to partner with them to bring a sense of safety and belonging to us all," Project Unity-Watertown said. "But, we demand it be done in an ethical and law-abiding way. When these terms are broken, we stand, fight and demand justice and accountability."
Attendees are encourage to bring signs, and are reminded that this is a peaceful protest.
The Unity Project strives to promote a sense of acceptance and belonging among all members of the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.