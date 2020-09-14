WHITEWATER — The Black Student Union and Whitewater Student Government at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater have scheduled a Unity Walk on Tuesday in support of people of color who are valued parts of the Warhawk family and the Black Lives Matter Movement.
This event is one of many initiatives this fall to ensure education, support and representation for all Warhawks. In the face of COVID-19 and changing university policy, organizers have continued to design the safest event possible in collaboration with campus administration. They are committed to ensuring the health and safety of everyone at the university as well as in the community, and have made changes to the event in order to do so.
The Unity Walk now will be a self-guided walk of no more than 10 at a time on Sept. 15, starting at Perkin’s Stadium. Those interested in the event must preregister at this link: https://tinyurl.com/UWWUnityWalk and complete the COVID screening form found at https://tinyurl.com/UWWScreenprior coming to campus.
To ensure social distancing, participants must register for a time slot, via the event registration, and the walk will be completed at the walkers’ own pace. Please note, facial coverings and physical distancing are required at all times.
Parking will be free and available in lots 7, 9 and 11, from 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. (no permit required) the day of the walk.
Supporting the Warhawk family is central to this event. In keeping with President Jody Wentworth’s message of making good choices, the Unity Walk Reflection portion of the event now will be virtual.
The broadcast will begin at 5:30 p.m. via the Black Student Union’s Facebook page (BSU UWW) and will include speakers from university and student leadership who will gather in limited numbers. Commemorative event T-shirts can be purchased, and donations made via the registration link (https://tinyurl.com/UWWUnityWalk),individuals do not have to walk to do so.
All proceeds will benefit the Black Student Union and their scholarship fund for UW-Whitewater students. Organizers forward to an impactful and safe event.
