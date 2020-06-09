WHITEWATER — The spring semester is complete and it has been a whirlwind for students and faculty alike.
Michael Betker, lecturer in communication, has found that moving his courses online has made him up the ante on his technology game.
“The COVID-19 crisis has really pushed me to grow as a teacher, and while I prefer face-to-face instruction for many reasons, I have found that I can maintain good interaction and engagement with my students in spite of everything,” Betker said.
Betker teaches courses in advertising, copywriting, event planning and campaigns. To make distance learning a valuable and exciting experience for students required making his recorded lectures vibrant, funny and yet informative. In addition, he has managed to maintain the integrity of his courses by using focused discussion threads, video posts and guest speakers in his interactive sessions.
Last summer Betker completed the online teaching course and since has converted several of his courses for online instruction, so the transition has been time consuming but fruitful.
Teaching from home has had some added benefits. He has used time to work on applications to several schools to obtain his doctorate in Communication, specifically in creativity as it pertains to communication. He also has enjoyed reconnecting with family while appreciating the simple things in life, including fun conversations with his wife and two children aged 14 and 16, as well as some chores, managing his personal advertising agency clients, walking the dog and getting in a few video games.
As the faculty advisor of the Whitewater Advertising Association (WAA) internship program at UW-Whitewater, Betker is very proud of his students who continued to support clients with their social media efforts in spite of the quarantine. The students utilized Hootsuite and Discord (a meeting tool) to maintain their business activities with clients.
He commends their out-of-the-box thinking to accomplish tasks, when the easier path would have been simply to suspend activities. He found these student efforts truly inspiring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.