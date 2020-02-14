WASHINGTON — Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has designated 14 Wisconsin counties as primary natural disaster areas.
Producers in Brown, Calumet, Door, Kenosha, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Milwaukee, Oconto, Outagamie, Price, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth and Winnebago counties who suffered losses due to continuous rainfall and excessive moisture that occurred between Jan. 1 and Aug. 15, 2019, may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loans.
