UTICA — The Utica Christian School (UCS) graduation and awards program will be held at a later date and time.
UCS will graduate four high school seniors and one kindergarten student. The graduation will take place in the auditorium of Bible Baptist Church of Utica located at 2095 County Highway W, Stoughton.
The program will recognize not only the 2020 graduates but also a variety of academic and Christian character award winners.
The class of 2020 is as follows:
• Theodore “Teddy” James Bellrichard is the son of Victor and Aneasa Bellrichard of Whitewater. Teddy plans on working, and if it’s the Lord’s plan, attend a trade school in the future.
• Tiffany Angela Bellrichard is the daughter of Victor and Aneasa Bellrichard of Whitewater. Tiffany plans to attend college in the near future.
• Curtis William Fink is the son of Kim and Jennifer Fink of Fort Atkinson. Curtis plans on attending Maranatha Baptist Bible Institute in the fall for two years and then going on for a pastoral degree.
• Katherine Grace Martin is the daughter of Gary and Stephanie Martin of Madison. Katherine plans on attending college in the future.
Utica Christian School is a K-5 through 12th grade ministry of the Bible Baptist Church of Utica, located between Cambridge and Stoughton.
The school is in its 38th year of existence, serving Christian families and is dedicated to assisting them in raising their children in the “nurture and admonition of the Lord.”
